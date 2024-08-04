Academics and experts have stressed the importance of including artificial intelligence education in school curricula, to ensure that the new generation is equipped with the skills needed to deal with the accelerating technological future.

They explained that artificial intelligence (AI) is currently, in the era of digital technology, one of the most prominent fields that is reshaping various aspects of life, noting that many countries have integrated artificial intelligence into educational programs in schools and universities.

Professor Ghanem Kashwani, Advisor to the Society of Engineers, said that artificial intelligence is a technology that drives innovation in many fields, starting from healthcare to transportation, education, training and communication. He pointed out that it is necessary for schools to teach students the basics of artificial intelligence, so that they become more prepared to deal with future applications of this technology and interact with its tools, which have become an essential part of students’ personal and educational lives.

He stressed that artificial intelligence is a tool for accomplishing tasks, and it is not expected to affect human intelligence, or make the student accustomed to laziness, explaining that in the last century the calculator appeared, and some thought that this would negatively affect the thinking of students, but that did not happen, and automatic drawing programs appeared in engineering, and did not negatively affect the creativity of students and specialists in engineering.

He pointed out that “a while ago, the Artificial Intelligence Charter appeared, which emphasized peaceful coexistence with this modern technology,” explaining that teaching artificial intelligence is not limited to understanding advanced technologies, but also includes developing critical and analytical thinking skills, by studying how smart systems work and analyzing their algorithms, and developing students’ ability to solve problems creatively.

“With the increasing demand for AI professionals, early education in the field provides students with a competitive advantage in the job market,” Kashwani added.

He explained that “by gaining knowledge and practical experience in artificial intelligence, students are better equipped for future jobs that may require advanced skills in this field.”

He stressed that introducing artificial intelligence into the curriculum encourages students to explore how to use this technology to improve the world around them. Through projects and practical applications, students can develop new ideas and innovative solutions that go beyond the limits of current knowledge, and the student sees life in a more modern way.

He stressed the need for artificial intelligence in school curricula to be appropriate to state policies, the labor market, and the ethics of this modern technology.

For his part, educational expert, Engineer Bahaa Saleh, said that artificial intelligence technology is a double-edged sword. It accomplishes tasks faster, but it may make the student completely dependent on it and not learn the required skills.

He added: “We were in a competition to design modern cities, and the student team put forward all the suggestions to come up with the best design. After completing the suggestions, one of the students entered the design requirements into an artificial intelligence program, and he got an excellent and integrated design.”

He continued: “This design is not the students’ creativity, and they cannot be evaluated based on it, because they did not intervene in its formation.”

Saleh pointed out that “artificial intelligence may be more useful when used to verify the solution of problems after they are completed,” noting that “a large percentage of students use artificial intelligence in everything, and therefore the evaluation of students is the same, the student who can answer questions correctly and solve problems, and the student who cannot.”

He said: “One of the things that should also be taken into account is that the student will not be able to complete his academic tasks if the Internet is down, because artificial intelligence is down.”

Saleh pointed out that artificial intelligence is more beneficial for university students, so when applying it in school curricula, it is necessary to develop an integrated plan that includes developing curricula, assessment methods, and training teachers on artificial intelligence technology.

He suggested that the Ministry of Education and the relevant education authorities adopt various strategic plans to achieve maximum benefit from artificial intelligence education, including the development of advanced educational methodologies, so that the curricula include integrated educational programs that include programming, data analysis, and machine learning, with a focus on practical applications.

Teacher training and qualification on the latest technologies and teaching methods in the field of artificial intelligence must also be enhanced, to ensure the provision of high-quality educational content, in addition to providing appropriate resources and equipment, so that schools are equipped with the necessary tools and equipment to teach artificial intelligence, such as modern computers and specialized educational software.

He added that “teaching artificial intelligence in schools is not just an addition to the curriculum, but rather an investment in the future of students and providing them with the skills that will determine their career path and contribute to the advancement of society. He pointed out that with the rapid development of technology, the importance of preparing new generations to face the challenges and opportunities that this digital age brings. Hence, the need for hard and sustainable work to provide comprehensive and effective education in this vital field emerges.”

Educational expert Hind Abdullah said that artificial intelligence is used in many fields, including education, and that is why we have started hearing about what is known as the smart school and the smart education system, which are technologically advanced schools that help students and teachers accomplish their tasks.

She stated that artificial intelligence helps teachers analyze student data, whether in homework, exams, grades, or final results, and helps students acquire more skills and abilities at the level of understanding and comprehension.

Abdullah suggested a number of considerations that must be taken into account when applying artificial intelligence in school curricula. The first is that teachers should be well trained on artificial intelligence programs, so that they can deal well with students in this regard. The second is that the plan to introduce artificial intelligence into curricula should be gradual, so that it does not cancel out the skills that students must acquire from the educational process. The third of these considerations is that a large space should be given to students to complete academic tasks away from technology. Finally, parents of students must follow up on their children well when using these technologies.

