The thousands of opponents who blindly prepare for the exams to achieve a teacher or professor position already have their horizons a little clearer. The teaching unions and the Ministry of Education have reached an agreement this morning that lays the foundations for the next calls. The opposition processes of 2023 (for Secondary) and 2024 (Primary) will be adjusted to the stabilization model, which favors temporary teachers more because it gives more points for the years worked and does not include qualifying tests. According to the agreement reached this Monday morning, Education will call for 579 Secondary and Vocational Training teacher positions by 2023, and in 2024 it will take out 798 Infant and Primary teacher positions. The two calls would be subject to the conditions of the different stabilization processes that are being promoted in public administrations throughout Spain in accordance with Law 20/2021, of December 28, on urgent measures to reduce temporary employment public.

With these calls, it is intended to stabilize the structural and budgetary endowed positions occupied by interim or temporary for at least 3 years. What stabilizes is the position, not the professional who occupies it on an interim basis. The 579 teaching positions and the 798 teaching positions would therefore go to public competition, but according to this model, the interims have more options to win them than those who are taking the exam for the first time and do not have years of teaching experience. With the stabilization system, the first phase of the tests (the most theoretical) is not eliminatory and, in the merit contest, the years of experience have more weight. The unions have also achieved that the exams do not have a practical part, and are divided into a written topic, which will weigh 50%, and the defense of a didactic unit, which will count the other half. “Most of the communities had eliminated the practical test, and it did not make sense to keep it for the oppositions of the Region,” says Juan Antonio Martínez Robles, secretary of Social Action of Anpe, satisfied with the agreement reached.

It will be in 2025 when another quota of replacement positions is called, which are those that have become vacant due to the retirement of the official who occupied it. In this section, about 200 places would be summoned.

The interim rate would fall below 8%



The Ministry of Education and the union organizations held this Monday the Education Sector Table, where they reached important agreements for the next calls for teacher oppositions to be held in the Region of Murcia. The Ministry gave the unions with representation capacity in the Education Sector Table a calendar for holding oppositions for the coming years, adopting decisions beyond the scope of the current regional legislature, which has a triple objective.

On the one hand, greater transparency is pursued in the holding of procedures and that all interested persons are optimally informed about their development. Secondly, the legal certainty of those who bet on the Region of Murcia is sought to opt for their entry into the public teaching function. Finally, a scenario is proposed in which the opponents can attend all the squares of all the possible access routes, eliminating the exclusions that could derive from the double access route regulated by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and that, had it been applied in the Community, it would have prevented applicants from being able to apply for all the positions called by the Administration.

The agreement reached with the union organizations ANPE, SIDI, CCOO, UGT and CSIF states that, after the exceptional merit contest for all teaching bodies with which 266 places were offered in 2022, next year an opposition will be called with places of stabilization for bodies other than teachers for which 579 places will be offered. In 2024, an opposition competition will continue with stabilization places for the Teachers Corps, offering 798 places. Finally, in the year 2025 there will be a competition with replacement positions for bodies other than teachers, including the public offer of the year 2021 (which includes 252 positions) and that of 2023, which will be allocated entirely to said bodies.

In the years 2023 and 2024, the competitive examinations would be held under the favorable conditions that the latest regulatory developments incorporate for interim personnel, in particular Royal Decree 270/2022, so that the competitive examination phase will consist of a single test structured in two parts, which will not be eliminatory. In the year 2025 it would return to the traditional system of eliminatory tests.

With the culmination of this calendar of oppositions, the interim rate in the Region of Murcia would drop below 8 percent, a fundamental objective that is sought with these approaches to comply with the European guidelines on reducing temporary employment in public service.

Agreed on the text of the calls



Likewise, in the Sectoral Table, the text of the calls for oppositions corresponding to 2023 and 2024 was unanimously agreed with all the union organizations, which will reinforce the legal certainty of said calls and will normalize the climate in which the next processes are developed. selective.

The Minister of Education, María Isabel Campuzano, thanked “the responsibility and seriousness shown by the union organizations in this negotiation, which has resulted in the signing of relevant agreements for the stabilization of employment in the teaching sector in the coming years.”

Campuzano stressed “the importance of dialogue and negotiation with the social agents on such relevant issues that have been discussed today at the Sectoral Roundtable.” In addition, he stressed that the Ministry continues “prioritizing collective bargaining to reach agreements, especially in matters as relevant to the educational community in the Region as opposition processes.”