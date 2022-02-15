“Save lives and quality of life.” This is how Miguel Fernández Vivas, one of the creators of the ‘Trikka’ application, defined the main objective of said tool. It was presented this Tuesday in the assembly hall of the La Vega hospital and is mainly aimed at a young audience. This program simulates a real situation as a game or ‘serious game’ in which the user is faced with making decisions to carry out a correct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

If the correct option is chosen, the application allows you to advance to the next step. In this way, a “learning” applicable in real life is produced or, in case of previously knowing the CPR technique, “it is possible to carry out a self-assessment” of that knowledge, Fernández explained. «In principle it was aimed at medical students, but seeing how intuitive it is, it can be aimed at any secondary school student; it is enough to know how to read and apply logic », he assured.

In addition, Fernández recalled that “the first moments” after a cardiorespiratory arrest are fundamental, and that is where the help of anyone who is close to the victim can save a life.

The Minister of Education, Mabel Campuzano, was also present at the presentation of this ‘app’. She congratulated the team behind the idea for what she considers a “product that is going to be extremely important and will serve as a transmission belt for knowledge, not only for students.” In this sense, she explained that, from the Ministry, “we are going to distribute it in the mass media that we have in the centers and we are going to hang it on the Educarm portal.” For this reason, she expressed the desire for her collaboration from the public entity so that “it reaches as many people as possible, since it is a good for education and for all of society in general.”

Finally, Trinidad Herrero, a member of the National Academy of Medicine, summed up that it is also about avoiding “disclosing what not to do so as not to cause harm”, because in certain cases, minimal assistance is sufficient until the arrival of a professional.