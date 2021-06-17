Sick or quarantined applicants on Saturday will not be able to take the tests another day, as they will in other communities Opponents to teacher in the last call held, in June 2019. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM FUENSANTA CARRERES Thursday, June 17, 2021, 02:24



More than 11,700 Murcian opponents have been facing a transcendental exam day in their lives since Saturday. From seven in the morning, the applicants play one of the 828 places of Secondary and Vocational Training teacher in the first competitions after the pandemic (they were suspended last year), which are held