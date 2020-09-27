Black coat, tied hair whose wind waves a few crazy curls around her masked face, Laurence is not very tall, nor very sturdy. But she clings to her sign, which looks huge. In the wind sweeping the streets of Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis), Saturday afternoon, we almost wonder which one holds the other. On the wooden board, Christine Renon’s last sentence, in the letter she left behind, adds its symbolic weight: “I didn’t think that this job that I loved so much could lead me to this. “

“Christine was a friend”, says Laurence, who teaches in Paris. “I started with it. He was a passionate person, so committed to his profession. She was not counting her hours. And above all, he was a funny person. She loved life. “ For her, no doubt: the suicide of the director of the Méhul school, at her workplace, on September 21, 2019, and her letter signed “Christine Renon, director exhausted”, constitute “A political act. But, today, nothing has changed. School is not a priority for our leaders ”. It is this act that led the collective Christine Renon to call for this “March against oblivion, for youth and education” September 26.

Insufficient human and material resources

For the collective, which brings together parents, teachers and all citizens who wish, Mathilde explains that it is not a question of “Do the same thing as a year ago. Of course, we continue to question the responsibilities of national education in Christine’s suicide, but we want to ask the question of the school in the department ”. Thus, to the memory of Christine Renon, were added those of Kewi Yikilmaz and Djadje Traoré, 15 and 19 years old, two students of the Lycée d’Alembert d’Aubervilliers who were assassinated last year. Violence, insufficient human and material resources, misery of public services… are denounced by the collective. Tricolor scarf slung over the shoulder, Stéphane Peu, PCF deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis, abounds: “We are the department with the highest rate of deaths due to Covid, the one where the phenomenon of school disruption was one of the strongest during confinement. But when Minister Blanquer announced in the spring that he was going to create 2,500 more positions for the start of the school year, there was none for Seine-Saint-Denis! “

“We must improve the learning conditions of children throughout the country and especially in Seine-Saint-Denis”, explains Daniel, his son on his shoulders. The latter, educated in Méhul, had four mistresses last year. His father mentions the “Collective shock” and the ” Blast “ felt after the suicide of the director, and this institution, national education, which “Did the minimum” to help and support the community of this traumatized school. Gold “This year, it’s a complete disaster, with the Covid in addition. Three weeks after the start of the school year, there are already no more replacements available ”. For Daniel, participating in this event is “To ensure that Christine’s gesture turns into a collective gesture, that the alert is finally heard”.

In the procession which swells visibly as it goes up the streets of the city, Marie-Hélène Plard judges that “The school only holds on to the involvement of teachers and directors”. Departmental co-secretary of Snuipp-FSU (first primary school union), herself a director, she recognizes that after the suicide of Christine Renon, “There was a period when the ministry had to be more careful. But, in March, everything was shattered. And the famous “normal return” first meant that the directors had the same requests as before, but with the management of the Covid in addition ”. The trade unionist believes that, among managers, “The exhaustion is total, there is even disgust now. We are so overwhelmed by the administrative work that we no longer have time to ask ourselves to think about the reception of children who have had to go through confinement. The profession is tired and angry. No one wants to be a director anymore. On the eve of the start of the school year, there were still unfilled directions, which never happens ”.

Sandrine was at her post at the start of the school year. But, after eighteen years of management at Pantin, she will soon be gone. “I am going to leave on All Saints’ Day for a post of” acting “as assistant principal in a nearby college, while waiting to take the competition in the spring”, she explains before adding: “It’s the institution that makes me want to change. Nothing has changed since last year. It is the loneliness of management that weighs on me. In secondary school, we work as a team, the missions are distributed… ” Then, like a shadow: “Maybe I’m delusional. I do not know… “

When the procession arrives in the courtyard of the Méhul school, it numbers several hundred people. On the steps of the school, Pénélope, from the collective, concludes: “Schools, colleges, high schools are links in a chain of public services that must be restored. We demand equal access to quality education. We demand action, not compassion! ”