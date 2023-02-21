The Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi, affirmed that the Ministry is keen to launch specific initiatives targeting students, to achieve its vision aimed at linking them to the reality of the labor market, to enhance their competitiveness, skills, knowledge, and career development, noting that the Ministry does not target Focus on the cognitive side only, but the skills as well.

She explained during a press conference to announce the launch of the tenth edition of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition 2023, that the professional and academic journey of the student requires awareness, awareness and familiarity with its various details on the part of the student, noting that the exhibition organized by the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Ajman, is one of the pioneering initiatives, as he brings together under his umbrella the various elements involved in this journey, to provide the student with an ample amount of information, options and future visions that he needs.

The Director of Member Relations and Support Department, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the exhibition, Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, revealed that the participating educational authorities are keen to provide a wide range of scholarships and academic discounts, in addition to implementing a set of activities and specialized workshops directed at students and parents, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and universities. share.

He said: “The exhibition, which will start on February 28, and for a period of three days, seeks to attract school students, especially students of the twelfth grade, from all the emirates of the country, to get acquainted with the participating educational institutions.” He pointed out that Ajman includes 77 public and private schools, and two applied and technical schools. , bringing the total number of students in public education schools in Ajman to 18,698 students during the past academic year 2021-2022, and the total number of students in private education schools in Ajman to 49,802 students, while the total number of students in technical and applied schools in Ajman to 1205 male and female students. He stressed that the exhibition represents one of the most important platforms for the development of higher education in the country and the region as a whole, as it provides a channel for direct communication between universities with students, parents and those seeking to complete their higher studies, providing them with the best and most demanding specializations compatible with the labor market, in addition to introducing them to the mechanisms and requirements for applying for study. Undergraduate and graduate studies. Salha Al-Mahri, Director of Marketing and Admissions Department at the University of Dubai, stated that the exhibition provides opportunities for direct communication with students and parents, and educates them about the requirements for admission to the university, in addition to reviewing the available majors.

She explained that the university includes three colleges, which are the Dubai College of Business, the College of Engineering and Information Technology, and the College of Law, which offers its curriculum in English, in cooperation with the University of London, through which the student obtains two degrees from the two universities, and is licensed to work as a lawyer in the Emirates and England. The Vice President of Al-Madinah University – Ajman, Dr. Muhammad Amira, confirmed that the university is keen to sponsor the exhibition annually, and to participate in its activities, given that it provides a sustainable platform for direct communication with students and parents, indicating that the university includes 1,600 students, distributed in 14 scientific programs. All of them are licensed by the Ministry of Education and the Commission for Academic Accreditation. He explained that the university aims to add three main programs this year, which are sociology, psychology and artificial intelligence, and it will be in English, in line with the trends and needs of the labor market in the next stage. For his part, Senior Student Recruitment Specialist at UAEU, Salem Al Balushi, gave an overview of the most important programs and majors, pointing out that the university seeks to achieve strategic goals for the requirements of the labor market in various disciplines, as well as developing and reviewing admission policies. He stated that the university includes nine colleges and 47 bachelor’s majors.

