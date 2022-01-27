The Government wants to harden access to the University to be a teacher in schools and institutes. The Ministry of Education, directed by Pilar Alegría, is studying the creation of a specific test to be able to enter the Teaching career that allows evaluating the mathematical and communication skills of the aspiring teachers of Infant and Primary. And it also proposes new requirements to access the Master’s Degree in Teacher Training, which enables graduates to teach in Secondary Education and Baccalaureate.

This measure appears in the initial negotiation document that Alegría has released this morning to the teaching unions and the Autonomous Communities, and which includes 24 proposals for the improvement of the teaching profession. “This is a very broad and long negotiation, which can last for many months. It should be remembered that it has been 40 years since a reform and modernization of the teaching profession has been tackled. No government had raised it, ”sources from the Ministry have pointed out to underline the complexity of this negotiation.

The document, to which this newspaper has had access, is committed to a new model for teaching initiation – they have called it the Teaching Initiation Process (PID) – based on practice and permanent teacher training.

In this sense, Education proposes the establishment of an entrance exam to degrees in Early Childhood and Primary Education. Said test must evaluate communicative competence and critical reasoning and logical-mathematical competence, and include aspects related to attitudes and competences of the teaching profession. In addition, graduates must be able to meet their expectations of employability, “which is not currently happening,” specifies the document, which provides data for reflection: of the 29,499 teachers who graduated in the 2019-20 academic year, there were only 12,000 vacancies due to retirement. And of the 37,262 graduates of the Master there were 10,000 vacancies due to retirement.

For this reason, the document also states that the establishment of a test similar to that of the degrees in Early Childhood and Primary education for access to the Master’s Degree in Teacher Training is valued, in addition to a series of basic requirements related to the area of ​​knowledge of each specialty of the Master. It also raises the possibility of extending the duration of the Master for certain specialties.

future teachers



On the other hand, the document for the debate proposes to promote the offer of didactic subjects of the specialties in university studies. “What is important at this stage is that future teachers acquire the necessary skills to teach, work interdisciplinarily, introduce innovation, use diverse and motivating methodologies, and manage all the functions and skills that teachers must fulfill daily in a center,” he says. the document, which proposes to promote the generalization of subjects linked to teaching, particularly, of didactics of the areas and subjects in degrees that are usually chosen by students who decide to pursue a teaching career.

It also points out that the regulations referring to the requirements for the verification of university qualifications qualifying for teaching must be reviewed in order to reflect the changes that have been taking place in the different teachings and in the educational system. “A reformulation is necessary that allows the introduction of such fundamental aspects as the competency curriculum, attention to diversity or sustainable development,” indicates the document released to unions and communities.