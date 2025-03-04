Doubts continue around Great Teacher Reformthat the Ministry of Education has begun to address during the last weeks and that it arrives with more than a year of delay. The new statute of the teaching profession seeks to modify … The training plan of future teachers, the featuring of the oppositions or the definition of their professional career. That is to say, How will the trade change For a profession that exercises 810,863 people in our country.

In the first draft of the reform, to which ABC has had access, they are set ten large groups of competencies For teachers over 154 pages. The new ‘functions’ that teachers must assume are established in a framework document in which a great weight is given to issues such as the “Welfare”, “self -esteem” or “coexistence and democratic values”. For example, the government sets as a function of teachers who “promote functional, sociocultural, linguistic, economic, gender, sexual or religious diversity, among others.”

The lowest space that is dedicated to purely academic issues, being the «Integral Socio -Educational Action Area» the one that presents the greatest degree of detail and more epigraphs. It insists that, beyond the academic, teachers must contribute “to the promotion of health, emotional and self -care management, both students and teachers.” A series of competencies that resemble those that in educational centers should exercise other professional groups such as pedagogues or psychologists.

As for the evaluation criteria, the teachers will have to take into account the «Student characteristics» and attend to issues such as «Self -efficacy, self -esteemautonomy and personal relationships ».

The text prepared by the Pilar Alegría team has been presented to the educational unions although, according to this newspaper, it has only increased the suspicions that already existed. This is stated by Mario Gutiérrez, national president of Education of the CSIF union who believes that the draft is “pure smoke”: “None of the functions marked by the document will serve for the quality of teaching to improve in Spain,” he says.

According to unions, the text is “pure smoke” and “will not help the quality of teaching to improve in Spain”

This professional emphasizes that the reform that you want to start up, does not solve “nor one of the problems” that primary school teachers and high school teachers suffer. «These changes will begin to be noticed in the pRofesional that end their studies within 20 yearsif these modifications are specified in some significant change ».

In this sense, from CSIF they consider that education “looks otherwise” in regard to the basic conditions and remuneration that perceive primary school teachers and high school teachers “passing the ball to the autonomous communities.”

Same concept, different term

In addition, these union sources explain that this new framework of the teaching skills “changes the name to many concepts that already exist since the 1990s.” That is, if the term was used before “Equality between sexes”now there is talk of “Gender equality”; What was previously called “environmental education” is now called “sustainable school” or disappears the “socio -affective” replaced by other terms such as “students’ well -being and the teacher” or “socio -educational action.”

«The change of nomenclature in all curricula will be laborious, although, in practice, these ideas already They were present in the training of teachers», Zanja Gutiérrez. This first draft is the result of the second negotiation table of non -university teaching staff, in which the Autonomous Communities will also intervene. What is still to be defined are all issues related to teaching performance, such as classrooms in classrooms, working hours or overburocratization.