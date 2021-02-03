The Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, announced that it would allow a gradual and phased return to realistic learning for all academic levels in public schools and in the various emirates of the country, starting from February 14, 2021 until the end of the school year, as stated by the Ministry of Education through Her official account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

The Ministry of Education added, “This step, which was approved by the ministry, follows the success of the previously announced plan of action for recovery and safe return to schools.”

The ministry continued: The distance education option will remain available until the end of the current school year, taking into account the importance of coordination between parents and school principals.





