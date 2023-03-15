Education | The second joint application of the spring starts on Wednesday

The application period ends on the last Thursday of the month at 3 p.m.

Universities the second joint application of the spring starts today. In the application, which opens at eight in the morning, applicants are applying for the Finnish and Swedish language training courses starting next fall.

Applicants will find out the results of the certificate selections at the end of May at the latest. The results of the other elections will be known at the beginning of July at the latest.

In the joint application earlier in the spring, organized in January, applications were made for the foreign language and Art University trainings starting in the fall.