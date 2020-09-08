In a garden, in the park, in the forest … Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor classes are developing. Every morning, some of the teachers take their students outdoors. This is particularly the case in Rochefort, in Charente-Maritime. Putting on the boots to go to class delighted some students. Now, every morning, they go out into nature with a little mosquito repellent. Direction a wood of poplars, less than a kilometer.

On the way, we are already starting to learn. In particular the calculation, with the small treasures of nature. Each child chooses a box of 4, 5 or 6, and must fill it with chestnuts or seeds. A new way to learn. Noah, passionate about animals, is delighted with this situation. The stories are read on tree trunks, and no longer on benches in a classroom. Outdoor classes that have many advantages, especially on language development.

The JT

The other subjects of the news