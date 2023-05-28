Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The UAE has sought to enhance the participation of the educational sector in consolidating the concept of environmental sustainability among students of educational institutions, through knowledge content that emphasizes the importance of preserving the environment and its natural resources and their sustainability for future generations.

The Ministry of Education and higher education institutions in the country have given the environmental issue all attention in curricula and activities, in addition to the important role of various institutions and entities concerned with the environment sector in the process of spreading awareness, especially in line with the goals of sustainable development, the country’s directions, its national agenda, and the goals of the COP 28 World Climate Conference, which took place hosted by the UAE this year.

Guardians of the student environment

At the outset, Dr. Saif Al-Ghais, Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al-Khaimah, affirmed that the authority seeks to support sustainable development and the vision of the Ras Al-Khaimah government 2020-2030, to protect the environment and the sustainability of natural resources, and in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, May God protect him, 2023 is the year of sustainability, which embodies the UAE’s interest in achieving the goals of sustainable development and strengthening its efforts to preserve the environment. With the UAE hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

He stated that the authority launched the “Student Environment Protectors Teams” award to raise the level of environmental awareness, promote the concept of sustainability in the educational sector, and maximize the return from partnership with educational and environmental institutions in the country, which contributed to enriching the knowledge stock of students, and is a continuation of the initiatives directed to the educational sector, including the “Initiative School Environmental Excellence”, “Mobile Marine Environmental Exhibition” and “Distinguished School Award in Sustainable Environment”.

He pointed out that the award, which involves the educational sector, starting from kindergarten and secondary stages, which began with educational institutions in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to go beyond its borders and receive the various emirates of the country, as a result of its spread and its role in raising awareness about best practices and sustainable environmental solutions, mentioning that Its aim is to prepare future generations that will have a role in environmental sustainability, inculcating positive behavior and national responsibility, promoting the innovative aspect of environmental issues, using artificial intelligence to spread environmental knowledge, and involving educational institutions in spreading environmental awareness.

Dr. drew. Al-Ghais indicated that the award directs to the establishment of environmental teams, the allocation of uniforms for the team, the implementation of environmental initiatives, workshops and awareness lectures by the authority, so that the educational institution implements the teams’ work plan throughout the academic year and reports the teams’ activities to the authority.

He talked about the evaluation criteria and indicators associated with the award categories, including the planning and implementation item, setting plans, activities and environmental initiatives included in the operational plan, and the awareness and education item on various environmental issues and measuring them by preparing internal campaigns and environmental celebrations that aim to improve the aesthetic environment by relying on local trees and plants, including the concept of sustainable cities and measuring them by area. Green area and number of trees planted.

He added: the third item is about enhancing the green area inside and outside the educational institution by relying on “Sidr, Samar and Ghaf” trees and others that were planted as an alternative to the environmental violations recorded by the team, and the fourth is about rationalizing energy consumption of electricity and water and using natural lighting and energy-saving lamps and measuring them at a low rate. Consumption bills at school.

Dr. mentioned. Al-Ghais, that the award includes items and criteria, including environmental innovation, learning, continuous development, and media coverage, as well as “remote” award criteria, including the Environmentally Innovate Competition, the Environmental Marathon, “My Home is Safe from Plastic” and others, indicating that the award received participations that amounted to 3 consecutive sessions. To 1,500 male and female students from 90 educational institutions, nearly 400 environmental innovations, 2,000 students participating in the marine exhibition, and the planting of 9,000 trees in educational institutions, homes, and the surrounding environment by environmental teams, praising the support of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment .

green schools

Eng. Khaled Fadl Al-Ali, Director General of the General Services Department in Ras Al-Khaimah, said: The Green Schools initiative, which is joint between the Department, the Ras Al-Khaimah Educational Zone and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, is one of the “My Emirates My Home” initiatives concerned with preserving the environment, which comes with the support and care of His Highness Sheikh. Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, by linking the emirate’s strategy with the UAE Vision 2071 and achieving the national agenda in sustainability, as the number of participating schools reached 22 schools, and aims to instill the principles of sustainability among students, teachers and society, separate waste from the source and achieve the highest rates of recycling twirling.

He stated that the initiative encourages gardening, creating a green agricultural environment, rationalizing water consumption, recycling gray water, protecting animals and birds from extinction due to wrong environmental practices, reducing environmental pollution and carbon emissions, and reducing the burden on water and sanitation sources, indicating that the first phase of the initiative is In definition, registration and review of standards, the second stage in planning, implementation, delivery of work plan and files, approval of lectures and field visits, and the third in evaluation and announcing the winners.

Al-Ali indicated that the goal is to preserve fresh drinking water, work on managing rainwater from school roofs, and develop a policy related to the Green Schools initiative that includes formulating a vision for the school related to environmental issues, stressing the importance of teaching students methods that positively affect the environment and others, noting that there are stages different to participate until the specified deadline.

Innovative projects

Students of educational institutions stressed the importance of including the environment axis in the educational process system, due to the importance of this sector, to identify the most important challenges and solutions, and to present innovative projects after launching initiatives and expanded campaigns by experts and those interested in the field of environment and its protection.

The student, Aisha Al-Hammadi, stressed the importance of enhancing the environmental aspect in the curricula and the educational system, as the student became constantly aware of the challenges and issues concerned with it, participating in exhibitions, adopting innovative ideas and encouraging their conversion into activities and tangible projects, creating a new and environment-friendly lifestyle, and encouraging creativity in order to preserve it. .

The student, Sheikha Saeed, confirmed the keenness of the various authorities concerned with the environment sector to enhance the level of awareness of the importance of preserving the environment among students of educational institutions of all levels, which seek to organize many awareness campaigns and training workshops, exchange information and experiences, raise environmental problems and phenomena, as well as competitions that compete from Through which institutions and creating environment teams concerned with activities and others.

She stated that the interest in educating students in the environment sector through theoretical programs and practical applications on the ground aims to promote positive behavior towards the environment and create a generation that preserves and sustains environmental resources and prepare a segment of them to specialize in environmental fields so that they have sufficient experience and knowledge in this aspect that enables them to proceed with new projects. on environmental issues.

environmental approaches

Amna Al Zaabi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Educational Zone, said: The UAE is keen to strengthen the environment sector in the educational process system by instilling environmental values ​​in the hearts of students by creating educational programs and preserving their sustainability and natural components and developing their resources, so that they get to know closely the nature of their local environment and conduct research. And studies and finding new projects and opportunities in improving and protecting the environment, as well as giving them the opportunity to find and propose appropriate solutions and conduct field and practical research in cooperation with experts with specialization, to create a generation capable of facing future challenges and equipping them with skills and applying the green life curriculum in educational institutions, to highlight the creative contributions of By students and creating a clean environment for future generations.

She mentioned the importance of the contribution of all institutions and entities concerned with the environment sector in raising the level of environmental awareness among students and actively contributing to the protection and preservation of the environment, through initiatives, lectures, educational workshops and the organization of various competitions such as the Green Schools Award launched by the public services in Ras Al Khaimah in partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Education District and the Green Schools Award. Environmental Protection Student Teams launched by the Environmental Protection Authority, where these awards constitute an inspiring incentive for students and aim to prepare a generation that contributes to protecting the environment, solving environmental problems, and cooperating with schools in highlighting special contributions to preserving the environment and striving for excellence and innovation.

green education

Earlier, the Ministry of Education announced the launch of the green education partnership road map, in preparation for the country’s hosting of the climate conference “COP28”, activating the role of education in achieving the sustainable development goals, and integrating the climate agenda within the educational system, which contributes to the formation of environmental culture among various groups of society, from By including climate issues within the educational system, qualifying educators and teachers, creating environmentally friendly schools to build sustainable green communities, developing environmentally friendly educational materials and curricula, as well as some targets to make half of schools and institutions green with the launch of the summit, and training and qualifying more than 2,800 teachers and 1,400 officials. educational about environmental issues.