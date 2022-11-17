Education | The people of Vantaa will get a new 700-student high school in Aviapolis

Aviapolis high school is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

from Central Vantaa life is getting easier for those who want to go to high school, because it seems more and more likely that the high school planned for Aviapolis will come true.

On Wednesday, the city space committee approved the project plan for the high school. If things progress as planned, the new high school will be completed in 2026.

Currently, there is only a Swedish-language high school in the area, not a Finnish-language one.

The high school will be built in the Veromie district near Aviapolis train station. The Aviation Museum will be next to the high school. The apartment area of ​​the high school building is 7,040 square meters and the high school has places for 700 students.

The new high school is estimated to cost 36.5 million euros.

Back in the spring, the cost estimate was 33.8 million euros, but due to the uncertain world situation and the increase in the cost index, the estimate has been increased.

In addition to district heating, the high school is to be heated with geothermal energy.

New the high school is being built because the number of high school students is increasing in Vantaa.

Vantaa also currently has significantly fewer upper secondary school starting places than the average in the capital region.

Although the board approved the project plan, it raised concerns about the availability of parking spaces. The board left a joint protocol statement on the matter. The costs arising from the parking solution are not included in the target price according to this project plan.

Construction of the high school is scheduled to begin in 2024.

