Education | The parties want to rapidly increase the share of university graduates in Finland – Only the PS avoids percentage targets

No major party wants to introduce tuition fees or cut student income.

In April the elected parliament begins its work amid pressure to save, but no one wants to save on higher education, at least during the elections.

Most of the current parliamentary parties want to rapidly increase the share of those with higher education. All major parties reject the idea of ​​expanding tuition fees and cutting student subsidies, which the Ministry of Finance flashed as possible options about a week ago.

STT asked the four largest parties to tell about their goals. The comments of the Coalition, Basic Finns and Sdp were received by phone, by e-mail from the centre. The positions of other parties were examined from political programs or requested from party offices.

All the parties elected to parliament in the last elections would increase the starting places at universities and polytechnics, at least to some extent. Apart from basic Finns, the biggest parties also want to attract more international students to Finland.

The Sdp has the most ambitious goal for the near future, which would like to have 60 percent of people under the age of 35 in higher education by the 2030s.

“According to the calculations of the Ministry of Education and Culture, our goal means additional funding of 40–160 million euros for starting positions (on an annual basis) in the next election period”, vice-president Matias Mäkynen says to STT.

Chairman of the Finnish Culture Policy Network, Member of Parliament Sari Multala assures that the coalition in the government would oppose education cuts. The party would increase the starting places for higher education institutions and has also proposed capitalization of one billion euros for higher education institutions.

Basic Finns are the most critical towards higher education goals. According to it, it is also necessary to increase higher education, especially in areas with a labor shortage, but not “by any means”.

“It is important to get an education for all Finns, but not everyone has to have a university degree,” says the chairman Riikka Purra.

Center, the Greens, the Left Alliance and Rkp outline in their election programs that studying for Finns must remain free of charge. Sdp and Perussuomalaiset also say that they support free studies for Finns, but Perussuomalaiset would increase the current tuition fees for foreign students.

According to Multala, the coalition also does not support new tuition fees or direct cuts in student subsidies.

“Student social benefits have already been changed to focus more on loans. That’s not the direction we should go in the future,” he says.

Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance outline that student subsidies should be improved.

in Finland in 2021, approximately 40 percent of 25–34-year-olds had a university degree. The share has fallen below the average level of OECD countries.

Finland’s official goal is that in 2030, at least half of young adults will obtain a degree. This is also stated as a goal by the coalition, the center, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Rkp.

Sdp’s goal is even higher than this, and the Greens would like to increase the share to up to 70 percent during the 2040s. Basic Finns, on the other hand, beat the percentage target.

The parties do not say directly from which sites they would take the necessary funding. The rectors’ councils of higher education institutions have criticized that the additional training places made during this government period have not been funded enough.

The parties emphasize that the education money will be decided as part of wider budget planning and that it is intended to bear fruit in the future.

