It is difficult to find the consistency of the health policy of the Ministry of National Education. After having had his ears pulled for weeks in the face of the resurgence of cases and the rise of various variants of the virus, the institution finally reacted on February 1, by strengthening the protocol that came into force on Monday, February 8. But, as of the following Friday, while the alarming signals multiplied, turn on the wing: it … lightened its sanitary rules. To the chagrin of teachers ‘unions and parents’ organizations.

The main changes are as follows: while since February 8 a class had to be closed from the first case declared positive for the English variant, it is no longer subject to treatment apart from the “original” virus. But if it is a case of a South African or Brazilian variant, the rule of closure remains. Likewise, while all the students in a class as well as the teachers had to be considered as contact cases – and therefore isolated – as soon as three positive cases were noted, this is no longer the case. From now on “An in-depth study of contacts” is required. By whom, according to what criteria? Mystery… This same rule now applies in nursery school (as a reminder: the students are not masked there), while the February 8 protocol declared the staff as contact cases as soon as three students were confirmed positive.

Facade “victory”

Why these setbacks, when the epidemic – in particular the new variants – is gaining ground among 0-19 year olds and reaching a critical threshold in certain regions? We cannot help but relate this new turnaround to certain figures. Like those of the number of closed classes, increased from 934 to 1,599 in one week, according to the latest report communicated by the ministry on February 12 … while eight academies (out of 17) are on vacation. An increase of 71% which makes a spot, in the middle of the communication of the government which presents each day of opening of the schools as a “Victory”…

These decisions are “Incomprehensible and irresponsible” for the Snes-FSU (main secondary school union). “This reduction of the protocol will increase the circulation of the virus in schools and families”, reacted the Snuipp-FSU (first primary school union), stressing that “It is not enough to break the thermometer to lower the fever”. In fact, after the announcements with no effect on the test campaigns, the hiccups on the distribution of masks and the vaccination of personnel postponed until Greek calendars, the protection of teachers, students and, consequently, families is still not the priority of the ministry.