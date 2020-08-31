A “Normal return”, in a school that is “Ready” and who should “Stay the course of reforms”: all is well for Jean-Michel Blanquer. As if nothing had happened between March 13 and today. As if, above all, the stagnation and lack of preparation that he carefully organized would allow 12 million students and 1.2 million staff to meet the challenge of this new school year unlike any other. Decryption.

1Covid: protocol impossible

The health protocol updated on August 19 and since then accompanied by thematic sheets for canteens, sport or recreation succeeds a feat: to be judged both not very protective and inapplicable. Physical distancing, limiting the “mixing” of pupils, systematic cleaning and disinfection… become optional. Anyway, assured Jean-Michel Blanquer on August 25, in secondary school, “Normally, the timetables are designed to limit the crossing of pupils”. Surreal, especially since the reform of the lycée wanted by the minister requires each student to meet in a few days all the other students of the same level!

Wearing a mask becomes compulsory for all adults and for students from 11 years old. Compulsory but not free, which will pose a problem for the most economically fragile families. Hand washing remains compulsory… and just as impractical, when around 25% of schools still do not have sufficient sinks. The thematic sheets, on the other hand, are made up of fairly strong recommendations: a return to non-mixing of students in the canteen and during recess, where distancing must be “sought”, respect for distancing – without a mask – during sport, etc. But, as these are recommendations, not obligations, and as they are almost impossible to put into practice, they appear for what they are: a means for the minister to shift responsibilities onto the management of establishments and local communities, in the event of contamination.

2 making up for lost time

For the pupils, the school was, in practice, stopped on March 13. The efforts of the teaching teams to maintain contact with the students, the digital devices… all of this has at best only helped to consolidate what has been learned. The programs have not been completed. Common sense (and trade unions) demanded that these could be smoothed over two, or even three years, so as not to transform the year 2020-2021 into an impossible marathon run in a sprint. Refusal of the Minister: we must not “Water down the content” in order to allow a “Raising the general level”.

In high school, where the programs came out weighed down by the reform, the operation risks turning into an educational butchery with, in practice, a few weeks to bring everyone up to standard before preparing for the first continuous assessment exams , in January. But, for the minister, everything is planned: the “Learning holidays”, standardized assessments imposed from September 14, while many teachers denounce their uselessness, the device – voluntary – “homework done”: the existing will provide. No hiring, no additional premises to allow qualitative work in small, level groups. “Welcome them all, God will recognize his own”, one could summarize, parodying the call for the massacre of heretics launched by the papal legate in front of Béziers in 1209…

3 Colleges, high schools: the sacrificed

When Italy recruits 50,000 additional supervisors before this exceptional return to school, Jean-Michel Blanquer is full of less than 1,300 posts offered in primary school, priority, and the quasi-moratorium on class closures in rural areas. But ignores the fact that, in colleges and high schools, which are preparing to accommodate between 18,000 and 20,000 more students, according to the Snes-FSU (first secondary school union), 440 fewer positions are are provided.

The minister then gets out of his sleeve 1.5 million additional hours, supposed to absorb the shock and deploy the famous device “homework done”. Except that, last year, only a third of the overtime already budgeted could be used, for lack of professors to endorse them. A situation which makes all the more incomprehensible the choice to hire only 4,000 of the 8,000 candidates eligible for internal competitions for teaching staff, the 4,000 refused being already experienced and employable teachers, which the establishments would need the most. And as it is decidedly not with an inconsistency near, the minister assures that the sick personnel – who are likely to be more numerous than in normal times – will be well replaced.

4 The risk of a “cut-to-size sale”

“We will stay the course of reforms. “ This is the essential in the eyes of Jean-Michel Blanquer, minister on mission. That of baccalaureate – general as well as professional – will therefore continue its path; the duplication in CP, CE1 and now in kindergarten for the major sections of priority education, will remain the alpha and omega of its policy in primary, even to the detriment of the other classes.

But, everything indicates that the minister, with great opportunism, used the health crisis to advance other pawns. The place of digital technology, for example: despite the general observation that, in the absence of equal access for all, “distance” widens social inequalities in education, Jean-Michel Blanquer intends to make the Estates General of digital a opportunity to anchor these tools at school, thus entrusting a whole part of the missions of national education to companies, private, EdTech.

No need to be a medium either to understand that, behind the device “2S2C” (Sport, health, culture, citizenship), it is a question of leaving disciplines such as sport, music or the plastic arts from the perimeter of the school (but ultimately over school time) to entrust them to local communities. With, again, the assurance of unequal access according to their choices and means. What the co-president of the FCPE (first federation of parents of pupils), Rodrigo Arenas, recently described as “Cut-to-size sale” from public school. No one, so far, has dared to contradict him.