The Ministry of Education confirmed that the existence of the possibility of conditional admission to the secondary school completion certificate transaction does not mean canceling the requirements of Emsat for admission to universities or foreign missions, explaining that conditional admission is only to exclude the student from providing the equivalence of a secondary school completion certificate, while admission to universities and foreign missions It has other standards and requirements than the equivalency, and it may include the scores of the Emsat tests in certain subjects, according to each university and each scholarship destination.

During the most frequently asked questions regarding conditional admission to the secondary school completion certificate equivalency, the Ministry stated that what is meant by the secondary school completion certificate equivalency is that it is a process through which the Ministry considers the secondary school completion certificate issued from a private school within the country or from a private school, state or government. For the purpose of ensuring that it is equivalent or equivalent in level to completion of the secondary stage in the state’s public schools.

She indicated that the need for an equivalence of the secondary school completion certificate is due to the fact that the state includes private schools that follow different curricula and educational systems, and the state also receives students who have studied in curricula and educational systems from different countries of the world. The standards issued by these curricula, systems and different countries are equivalent or equivalent in level to completion of the secondary stage in state public schools.

The Ministry pointed out that the equivalency is not required from graduates of public schools in the country, explaining that the provision of an equivalency certificate of completion of secondary school is a mandatory condition for the admission of students (graduates of private schools inside the country or graduates of private or government schools outside the country) in diploma and diploma programs. Higher education and bachelor’s degrees in state and private universities licensed by the Ministry.

The Ministry confirmed that a student who does not meet the criteria for the equivalence of a secondary school completion certificate does not lose his chance for admission to universities. issued by the Ministry.

The Ministry explained that conditional admission is an admission granted by the university to study in one of its programs, and the admission is conditional on meeting certain conditions during a specific period.

As for a letter of no objection to conditional admission, it is a letter issued by the Ministry to the student and addressed to the universities, and this letter indicates that the Ministry has no objection to accepting the student in the university conditionally for a specific period, provided that the student fulfills certain conditions during or before the end of the conditional admission period until the conditional admission is completed. He was finally accepted into the university.

The conditions are usually summarized in the fulfillment of one of the following requirements:

• Passing the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) in one or more subjects.

• Or pass qualifying courses at the university.

Regarding the method of obtaining a letter of no objection to conditional admission, and the time period for that, the Ministry stated that the student applies for the service “Request for equivalence of a general education certificate (for the twelfth grade) on the Ministry’s website, and the application is considered and an equivalency is issued if all conditions are met. Equivalency, or a letter of no objection to conditional admission in the event that one or more of the conditions of the equivalency are not met, bearing in mind that there is no specific time period and the student can apply at any time after completing high school studies in private schools inside the country and private and government schools outside the country.

The Ministry confirmed that the letter of no objection to conditional admission is only to exclude the student from providing the equivalency of the high school completion certificate. This letter does not obligate the university to accept the student, as each university has other criteria for admission that may not apply to the student. In all cases, the decision to reject or accept the student is up to the university and the Ministry does not interfere in it.

The Ministry pointed out that the qualifying subjects are subjects that the student registers at the university to fill any deficiencies he has in the requirements of the equivalence of the secondary school completion certificate.

The Ministry indicated that the student may postpone and study subjects other than qualifying subjects during the period of conditional admission, provided that the total hours of qualifying and non-qualifying subjects do not exceed the limits of the permissible study load at the university.

Regarding the university’s obligations during the conditional admission period, the Ministry stated that in the case of conditional admission based on the equivalence of a secondary school completion certificate, the university is committed to the following:

• Enrolling the student in the specified qualifying subjects and during the period stipulated in the conditional acceptance letter of no objection issued by the Ministry.

• Not counting qualifying courses as hours for graduation and not including them in calculating the student’s cumulative average.

• Allowing the student to register for other subjects (non-qualifying), within the limits of the permitted academic load at the university.

• Provide the Ministry, at the beginning and end of each semester, with a report on the students who have been granted conditional admission with the equivalence of a secondary school completion certificate.

The Ministry stated that the university may grant a student a final admission if he meets one of the following conditions during or at the end of the conditional admission period:

• Provide an equivalency certificate of completion of secondary school education issued by the Ministry.

• Or pass the Emirates Standard Tests (EMSATs) specified in the conditional admission letter issued by the Ministry

• Or pass the qualifying subjects specified in the conditional acceptance letter issued by the ministry.

• Or pass no less than (24) academic hours in the major to be studied successfully.

Regarding what is meant by academic hours in the major to be studied, the Ministry indicated that they are the academic hours that are calculated as part of the requirements for graduation from the major that the student is studying, noting that the university does not need to refer to the Ministry when converting a student’s acceptance from conditional acceptance to final acceptance, but the university must provide the Ministry with The beginning and end of each semester with a report on it.

In the event that the student does not fulfill the required conditions at the end of the conditional admission period, the higher education institution may take one of the following measures:

• Cancellation of conditional admission and not allowing the student to complete the study.

• Or extending the conditional admission period for one semester only after the end of the period stipulated in the conditional admission no objection letter issued by the Ministry.

The Ministry stated that the procedures for conditional admission and the procedures for transferring from conditional acceptance to final admission are applied to new university students, as well as to continuing students from previous years.

Admission procedures and the same conditions apply to students studying in universities outside the country, where a letter of no objection to conditional admission is given in the event that the student wishes to study at a university outside the country, and the student is granted an equivalency if he passes the qualifying subjects or passes the required hours in the desired major Successfully studying at an accredited university outside the country.