The Minister of Education, Hussein Al Hammadi, stated that the education system in the next academic year will be hybrid, indicating that the hybrid education system is the most appropriate in the future.

He continued: “According to studies and research on education in the future, there are multiple plans, but the most important thing is that the student needs to study inside the classroom, because this will acquire him many skills, including his interaction with his peers from students, subject to educational supervision, and developing several behavioral experiences. , Or the so-called soft skills, in addition to the fact that a number of practical lessons require laboratories, as well as sports need space, participation and competition, and for this reason, the best model is a mixed (hybrid) education between the virtual and the real.

He pointed out that the Ministry is currently working, for two months, to establish a system to support the rehabilitation of students to return to schools, as well as guidance and counseling, and the work of the specialized teams on an integrated system in this regard, which is in the final stages of launching it soon.

He said in media statements yesterday that the “Covid-19” pandemic caused fear in everyone, and the whole world was not aware of what was happening, and no one knew this epidemic and its effects and how to deal with it, and in these difficult circumstances, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, his eternal message to all, “Do not cripple them,” had its repercussions and good effects on everyone’s souls, as it gave them reassurance, and confirmed that the UAE is a safe and benevolent house, adding that his speech is a method that teaches, and contemplated leadership It can be incorporated into the school curriculum, so that this thought leadership will remain a feat with successive generations.

On the education outlook in the country for the next 50 years, Al Hammadi said that according to the UAE Plan 2071, there are priorities to achieve the goal that education in the UAE is the best in the world, and at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a ministerial retreat was held that included ministers, experts and specialists, and discussions were held about the future plans of the state in all sectors, including education, pointing out that the education plan for the fifty has several axes, and the goal is to reach number one in education globally.

He mentioned that the UAE is fortunate in its leadership that is keen on anticipating the future, and in 2012 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the implementation of the smart learning initiative in schools, which is a thought ahead of his time, and the initiative began to be implemented and developed in 50 schools as a start, then the initiative expanded to include all schools In 2017, this system (smart learning) facilitates the continuity of education for students whose special circumstances hinder them from continuing education in schools, including travel, disease and others. After the emergence of the Corona pandemic, the state leadership directed the continuation of education, and the Ministry was able to rehabilitate its teaching staff and develop the learning system Smart, what contributed to the success of the distance learning experience during the pandemic period.

He added: “Directives were issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide devices for all students, and the Ministry succeeded in developing an urgent plan to implement these directives, and the Ministry provided most students with computers during the last academic year, and during the current academic year we learned from the experience and developed The educational system, and we raised the efficiency of our cadres, and parents of students have contributed effort and effectiveness to the success of the distance learning experience ».

Al-Hammadi pointed out that virtual education needs large numbers of technicians and technicians, and during the Corona pandemic, many administrative and educational cadres volunteered after their working hours to contribute to addressing the technical problems facing students, which confirms the role of workers in the educational field, pointing out that The continuity of education was the goal that everyone was keen on, because the loss of a month or two of the school year is not compensated, because the interruption of education negatively affects the skills of the student.





