The Ministry of Education confirmed in a “tweet” on its “Twitter” account that the nature of work hours in the next academic year depends on health conditions, and its shape cannot be determined or anticipated now .. She added that the matter is subject to following up on health developments first, and the decision will definitely be with what It is in the interest of our students and educational staff.
