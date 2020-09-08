Articulate, raise your voice and even mime … Nathalie Cadot, English teacher in Fort-de-France (Martinique), wants to be sure that she has been understood well despite wearing a mask. Indeed, phonetics is an essential element for a good understanding of the language. Like her, the teachers had to adapt to facilitate their teaching. “I tried to illustrate my lessons with little icons when I give instructions so that the children understand better”, explains Nathalie Cadot.

Many other teachers have had to question their teaching methods to adapt. But this can have its limits, as with hearing-impaired students. The mixed school located in Gros-Morne (Martinique) accommodates several. The teaching team hopes to quickly receive transparent masks. These are needed for “facilitate learning, because these students read lips”, as said Patrick Hoche, the director of this school. These famous transparent masks should also be distributed to kindergarten teachers. The Ministry of National Education has just ordered 100,000 copies.

