Education | The beloved teacher left the school in Espoo – A funeral trip to Russia ended his working career

Russian language teacher Elena Häkkinen went to the eastern neighbor for her father's funeral. In the meantime, a long working career at the Espoo workers' college came to an end.

What can be justified with money and savings, what is humane, right and reasonable? Such questions arise for the teacher Elena Häkkinen about fate: the father dies, the return from the funeral is delayed and the career ends.

“Elena's father's death hit exactly the seam where we started to look at the future from a narrower perspective”, explains the head of education Minna Kattelus From the Espoo Labor College, which is part of Omnia.