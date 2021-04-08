That the educational and business fields are the sides of the same coin is the objective. And, furthermore, that technology supports this tandem. With these purposes, CEU Digital Tech has started in 2021 in CEU Universities, accelerated by the training needs imposed by the pandemic that has made them jump from double presence to triple innovation: methodological, technological and its academic offer in its three campuses in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, they explain from the educational institution. A pioneering and punctual premiere, only possible thanks to a foundation that already took shape two years ago “when seeing a need for a teaching approach that would respond to the digital transformation of both companies and society”, they add. In 2019, this conviction allowed them to inaugurate the first joint program with Amazon, an alliance that has now crystallized into the program Cloud Computing, powered by AWS.

A proposal for people over 16 years of age that is completed with two others: Artificial Intelligence Program, powered by Microsoft and Data Science Program, powered by SAS. A trio of modular programs that the student adapts to their interests as they progress in their course and that combines teaching on-line (almost all in English) with the development of collaborative projects, called challenges, which are face-to-face and supervised by the companies that have become partners. As Iñaki Bilbao, vice-rector for Digital Transformation at CEU San Pablo University and director of CEU Digital Tech, clarifies, “here we are talking about open windows of incorporation, with constant updating of content as technology is modernized.” This modular nature allows you to build your training itinerary or by courses, as if it were a subject; or by semesters, if you aspire to be a university expert, to be eligible for the certifications of the participating companies. “It is something very alive and flexible to cover the existing labor needs. There will be several editions a year because the idea is to become a nursery for professionals ”, adds Bilbao. “The technology companies have a staff turnover close to 30%, given the scarcity of specific profiles that meet their demand.”

For Ricardo Palomo, Head of Partners and Business Intelligence at CEU Digital Tech, “this lack of trained people makes companies impatient. From the universities we were not always giving a balanced and up-to-date response. ‘Bring it to me, I’ll train it’, they wanted to tell us. For this reason, they have nurtured us by creating the contents of this pioneering initiative in which substance and form have been taken care of: each student has their card or wallet, your title blockchainized and the option of having a scholarship ”. A program, in collaboration with companies, in which 50% of a university course is initially financed, with the possibility of renewal depending on the interests of students and companies.

CEU Digital Tech for Good

However, there is a premise that they want to always be fulfilled in each of the academic itineraries: orientation to the common good and social contribution through training challenges. “The digital transformation, in addition to being technological, has to have the person at the center and values ​​and ethics as signs of identity. For this reason, the challenge of each subject must be framed in that altruistic vocation and commitment that characterizes the new generations. One of the examples already on track is the application of cloud computing to food banks ”, Iñaki Bilbao details.

“It is a scalable approach to all areas and sectors, technology as a tool that makes life easier and that, therefore, applies to all professions. Soon we will not conceive that a lawyer or a doctor does not have this state-of-the-art training. Nothing will be left out and the interest is already manifest; several municipalities have contacted us right away ”, says Ricardo Palomo.

After the good reception of the premiere, they estimate that by the end of the year some 300 students of the most varied profiles will have been encouraged, from those who choose it as their first post-ESO specialization to those who want to reinvent themselves at any age. On the business side, apart from the aforementioned reference partners, they are also already partners registered Fujitsu, Everis, Generali, Enimbos and Capgemini, among others.

The three CEU interviewees agree: “This adventure responds to a need. Either we did it or they did it. Education anchored in traditional schemes is doomed to a process of strong disruption ”.