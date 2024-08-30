The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) on September 4 and 5 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Resilient Governments… Innovative Communication’, will host influential leaders to deliver inspiring speeches with in-depth insights on topics including the importance of education in building generations, global competition for talent, and the current and future of the global economy.

The list of speakers includes His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, global economist Justin Lin, Japanese economist Professor Fumi Hayashi, Moroccan engineer and inventor Rachid Yazmi, and Dr. Ahmed Al Awadhi, Director of the UAE Genome Program, to discuss the latest developments in the field of genomics, economics and media, and how to benefit from the ideas presented to develop societies.