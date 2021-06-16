The Ministry of Education has suspended the certification of the certificates of four private universities in the country temporarily, pending verification of the documents and databases of the universities concerned.

This came in a circular issued by the ministry today to its customer happiness centers, as the ministry directed the directors of all centers to stop the certification of certificates issued by four universities within the country.

The target university guarantees to stop the certification of its graduates’ certificates, which is the University of Al Hosn, the University of Modern Sciences, the Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan University College of Dentistry, and the University of Al Jazeera.

The ministry stated on “Twitter” that the decision to suspend the certificates comes as a prelude to verifying all the documents and the university database mentioned in the circular.

The ministry stressed the need for all workers in the centers to abide by the procedures for attesting certificates until further notice.



