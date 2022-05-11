Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education instructed school principals to enumerate the twelfth students who applied to perform the Emirates Standard Test “EMSAT”. This comes within the framework of providing the necessary support to students, in coordination with the Department of National and International Examinations in the Ministry of Education, motivating them to register for the test, managing their affairs in reserving their seats and facilitating the process of their enrollment in higher education institutions.

Secondary school principals will fill out special forms in which they count the number of twelfth students in different divisions who have applied for the EmSAT test, and who have not yet done so, in order to be able to provide them with the necessary support.

The Foundation called on school principals to implement a set of procedures when counting the status of students regarding the performance of the test or not, including the filling in of a statistic to count the names of the twelfth grade students, by the coordinator of the Emirates Standard Test in the school, according to the identification of the students’ personal data, and clarifying the number of tests they submitted to perform, Without excluding students of determination from the statistic. She pointed out that the statistics for all the schools of the domain are compiled by the managers of the domain, and sent back to the concerned department.

The Ministry of Education had announced five remaining dates for twelfth grade students to perform “Emsat” for the current academic year, which are set for May 15, 22 and 29, in addition to June 12 and 26. The ministry explained that, based on the ministerial decision issued regarding the collection of fees for applying for the test for the four basic subjects, three categories of twelfth grade students were excluded from payment, namely, male citizens, sons of female citizens, and sons of the first line of defense among the holders of the national pride card, for all subjects prescribed in the Twelfth grade.

On its website, the ministry has detailed the prescribed fees that must be collected to take the test, as it is free for citizen students for the first time, and for non-nationals in the twelfth grade, it is 300 dirhams for the first time, and 100 dirhams for each subject in the repetition. Regarding the policy of absence during the test, she stated that if the student attaches a document proving his absence for an acceptable excuse, he must submit a request to retake the test to the National and International Testing Department, explaining the reason for the absence in detail, provided that his request is reviewed, before he is informed of the test date assigned to him. If the student is absent from the test without an acceptable excuse, the fees paid will not be refunded.