Streams are already present in many Brazilian households. According to research by the Roku platform, 75% of Brazilians interviewed consume on these platforms every day.

Although the preferred activities are still watching movies (84%) or series (82%), many education companies are already eyeing this market, offering a large catalog of courses for a fixed monthly fee.

This is the case of Kope (Knowledge From People). The company’s managing partner, Rafael Valim, is a lawyer and jurist and has always been involved with the academic world. The platform offers courses in various areas of the humanities such as history, law, political science, economics and even music, with professors such as Silvio Almeida and Luiza Trajano. The platform’s annual plan, with certified courses, is R$35 per month.

“One of our differentials is that we charge a very affordable price and offer the best in intellectuals, it is not that of paying cheaply and not having any delivery. We have an ambitious verticalization plan to offer not only these general training courses, but others such as pre-university entrance exams and even higher education”, he explained.

Continuing training as a trend

Another educational institution that invested in this business model was Saint Paul. A renowned school in the financial, administration and technology sectors, it has partnered with Lit, a virtual education platform, which is offering its full range of distance courses, also with certificates, for R$99 per month.

The school’s CRO, Camila Securato, reinforced that more than 150,000 students have passed through the platform since February 2018. It is focused on the so-called long-term learning, where professionals increasingly seek to specialize in their area of ​​expertise.

“Our methodology, Onlearning, uses artificial intelligence to enhance student learning so that they learn better, faster and in a democratic way. We have a complete portfolio of programs that prepare professionals for every moment of their career, based on the pillars of lifelong learning”, she said.

Time dispute with entertainment platforms

The growth trend of distance education in the country has been observed since before the pandemic.

According to the 2019 Higher Education Census of the Ministry of Education (MEC), 50.7% of students who entered private higher education in 2019 had opted for distance learning courses.

For Valim, the discussion of face-to-face or distance learning should not be done in a Manichean way and that the non-presential modality can be useful for a greater massification of education.

“You can’t have classes for 30 students forever, the idea is to have people from more distant places who can have the opportunity to learn from the most sophisticated. What we seek is not to belittle our audience and to believe in the possibility of these people learning. I believe that the advantages of this modality outweigh the difficulties,” she said.

With the ease of education platforms in the home of Brazilians, one question that remains is: will it be possible to compete with the entertainment offered by most streaming platforms?? Camila believes that this answer is not so simple and that it depends on the student’s choice.

“Education platforms compete for people’s ‘share of time’. For example, if you have four free hours on a weekday and choose to learn on Lit for two hours, you will stop watching, or watch less Netflix. But it doesn’t compete in the sense of purpose and, if the person is looking to rest and relax, the entertainment streaming platform will be the most natural choice, because for the learning process it is necessary to use more energy and concentration”, he concluded.

