People reported that they were subjected to electronic fraud attempts through various means, which varied between offering university scholarships and European “Schengen” visas, as well as investing in stocks and real estate, stressing that the fraudsters all requested bank data, which made them sure that they had fallen victim to electronic fraud gangs.

While an expert in cybersecurity stated that there are many methods of deception, and individuals and organized gangs stand behind them, even if the reasons for the trick that are being practiced are different, but the goal is the same, which is to obtain money, through quick profit at the expense of the ambition of individuals and their aspirations for the future.

In detail, Muhammad Ali said that he is currently looking for international universities for his son, who finished high school this year, and as a result of the continuous searches, he monitored advertisements on social media about the existence of digital universities at prices much lower than well-known universities, and by communicating with them via WhatsApp. »I asked him to leave his data, including his bank account number, which made him doubt the validity of those offers, especially since universities do not require bank account numbers for students’ families.

While Youssef Khaled revealed that he had received many offers to obtain a “Schengen” visa at lower prices than its counterparts in approved travel agencies, and without waiting for long periods, indicating that one of them told him of his ability to obtain the visa for him without any suffering, but he asked for all his data, including a copy of His bank card, which made him immediately suspect that there was a fraud attempt awaiting him, so he decided not to complete the procedures.

While Omar Al-Amiri complained about real estate brokers constantly contacting him to market new real estate products, but he noticed that some of them are asking to transfer fees in exchange for facilitating the procedures for obtaining the unit before the procedures begin, indicating that he refused to continue the procedures because he felt that he was being subjected to a fraud attempt.

For his part, cybersecurity expert Abdelnour Sami said: “There are many methods of deception and manipulation of others, behind which individuals sometimes stand, and organized gangs at other times. For the future”.

He added to «Emirates Today»: «Among the new methods of electronic fraud is the exploitation of the request for knowledge, as digital universities have increased significantly in recent times. And by virtue of the change in the recent diploma recognition law issued by the Ministry of Education, and allowing recognition of distance education, this led to a high rate of fraud, so criminals launched advertising campaigns according to these variables.

He explained that among the areas of fraud, too, is training. Its importance is no less than education and perhaps even more important, given its keeping pace with the labor market. However, many offer training courses that are not useful or have unclear outcomes, and contain unrealistic promises. This trick was used previously and is mentioned by readers of books such as “Learn the language in 7 days” and so on. Therefore, when subscribing to an electronic course, you must make sure that the site is reliable, and that the trainer also has experience in this matter, because using a bank card to pay for training courses exposes the owner to withdraw his money if the site is not reliable. And the other thing you should pay attention to is whether the subscription is a one-time fee, or a fixed monthly fee.

Sami pointed out that there are fraud attempts in real estate marketing, as advertisements for the sale of real estate spread through social networking sites, and people may contact you via “WhatsApp”, so you must always check this person and the party he is marketing to, whether it is licensed or not. You must contact the relevant authorities to verify such as the Department of Lands and Properties before transferring funds, as even the real estate broker has a license and is supposed to be accredited. He said that among the areas that are an inexhaustible trick is the exploitation of investing in stocks, pointing out that many annoying communications come from several parties that may be unlicensed or from another country, so you should stay away from these useless opportunities, and if you want to invest in Stocks Invest in shares of well-known and trusted entities, through the official authorities, which are the financial markets of the state.

Sami mentioned that verifying accounts is one of the new electronic fraud methods. Verifying “Instagram” is still not easy for many, as scammers take advantage of this matter through a message or comment on the account to provide the service of verifying the account, so one must be careful, as this account may be for a hacker, Once you give him your password, he will change it, take over your account, and blackmail you financially to get it back.

And he continued: «Among the means of fraud is also a profession (application representative). There is a new trick that has not spread widely, which is that a foreign number contacts you under the pretext that it is a representative of an application for an e-commerce website, and he may encounter a request for a commodity from this application, so he informs the customer that the shipment will be delayed. For not registering for the express delivery service, and to allow this service, its fees must be paid via a link, and here an amount greater than the required amount is withdrawn.

He said, “There is also a new trick for fraud, which is an email that your device is exposed to a virus, or accessing pornographic sites. Both are different messages, but the method is the same. You see a message on your computer screen or on your email asking you to pay a sum of money to remove viruses, or as a fine to the police.” For your access to these sites, so get out of these pages and seek the help of a technician to adjust the settings of your device and do the necessary protection.

He stated that the most effective methods of fraud and fraud currently are suspicious sms messages, as it is the place least crowded with messages, so financially capable gangs exploit it, and send a link with a username and password, to give a legitimate image to sending the link, and here the message should be deleted immediately and not risk opening the link. , your device may be hacked just by accessing it. Sami pointed out that the “Schengen” visa and permanent residence are among the most prominent methods of fraud, as agencies promote obtaining visas for foreign countries, without the need to stand in waiting lines, and here it must be noted that this may be from unofficial parties.

In addition, Dubai Police recently warned of electronic fraud methods and bank card hacking that were introduced during the recent period, in light of the gradual recovery from the “Corona” pandemic, including luring victims with attractive shopping offers, and exploiting those wishing to hire by offering fake jobs.

Finally, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police discussed the role of society in preventing cybercrimes, and warned community members against various means of telephone fraud, whether through e-mail messages, text messages or phone calls.

• People who have received offers to obtain “Schengen” at lower prices than their counterparts in approved travel agencies.

• Monitoring advertisements for digital universities requesting bank account data through social media.

Fighting rumors and cybercrime

The State Public Prosecution confirmed that, according to Article 2 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes: “Anyone who Hacked a website, electronic information system, information network or information technology means.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 150,000 dirhams and no more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, if the breach results in damage, destruction, suspension of work, or disruption of a website or information system. electronic, information network or information technology means, canceling, deleting, destroying, disclosing, destroying, altering, copying, publishing or republishing, or obtaining any data or information or losing its confidentiality. The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams and no more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, if the hacking is for the purpose of obtaining data or information to achieve an illegal purpose.

Heavy penalties

Article 40 of the Rumors and Electronic Crimes Law stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who unlawfully seizes for himself or for others movable or Benefit, or on a document or signature of this document, by using any fraudulent method, or by adopting a false name, or impersonating an incorrect character, through the information network, electronic information system or any information technology means. Article 57 of the Rumors Law stipulates that the attempt to commit misdemeanors stipulated in this decree by law shall be punished with half the penalty prescribed for the full crime.