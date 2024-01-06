The second quarter of the school year will start this Monday, January 8, with all school transport routes underway in the Region of Murcia. Next Monday, 26 itineraries pending to be put into service to date will be restored, due to the shortage of vehicles due to state regulations whose application began in September, and throughout the week the only interrupted route, of the four that serve the IES Poeta Sánchez Bautista in the Murcian district of Llano de Brujas, which for technical reasons has not yet been able to be restored, as reported by the Community.

This was announced this Saturday by counselor Víctor Marín, who highlighted “the effort and joint work carried out with transport companies to find solutions to the lack of availability of buses for the 446 school routes”, and indicated that “the reestablishment of the routes in the shortest possible time has always been a priority shared by the regional Executive and the sector.

“From the regional government we have fulfilled the commitments acquired with the transport sector in order to provide stability in the provision of this service,” stressed Marín, who recalled that the 2024 budgets contemplate an item of 21 million euros for school transportation. «This means an increase in credit for school transportation of 30%, estimated by the companies; the constitution of a technical working group; as well as the beginning of the processing of a new contracting file for the school transportation service,” he added.

Bus expiration



The lack of vehicles due to the application, in September, of state regulations was the cause of the delay in the putting into service of the last routes. The Ministry tried to remedy, without success, the situation caused by this legislation, requesting the ministries of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, and of Education and Vocational Training, respectively, to extend the maximum age of vehicles, as was done during the moratorium approved by Congress in September 2021 for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, according to which vehicles older than 10 years and less than 18 years old could be used at the beginning of the school year, on an exceptional basis and due to the crisis derived from the pandemic. This moratorium ended on September 1.