The Ministry of Education has identified a number of procedures and papers required to equalize the educational certificate, in two groups, one for diploma and bachelor’s certificates, and the other for postgraduate certificates.

The Ministry stressed the need for the holder of the “certificate equivalency” transaction to submit to the concerned department the required and correct documents and information, to equalize any educational qualification issued by a higher education institution outside the UAE, because the Ministry has the right to reject the application if all the required documents are not attached to the equivalency or not Complete the required information.

The Ministry divided the documents required for the equivalency of “diploma and bachelor’s certificates” into two parts, the first being “graduates before 2005”, a copy of the qualification required to be equalized (the mural certificate), authenticated according to the rules and transcripts or academic records of the qualification required to be equalized, and a copy of the academic record for hours Transferred to each institution separately (where applicable), and the original copy of the letter from the embassy of the country from which the qualification was issued stating that the qualification is valid, with the academic institution’s response attached to it. The certificates issued by a number of countries are excluded from providing this message (click here to view the list of countries. A message from their embassies is not requested), as the Ministry writes to the competent authorities to obtain the required information.

The applicant also submits a legal translation of the certificate if it is issued in a language other than Arabic or English, and a letter from the embassy/consulate of the country from which the qualification is issued stating the validity and duration of the high school diploma, and proof of attendance in the country of study: passport, proof of residence (entry and exit stamps from the country of study ), or a copy of the first entry into the country for those enrolled in the study starting in 2000.

The second is “graduates after 2005”, and they are required to submit a copy of the qualification required to be equalized (the mural certificate), duly authenticated and the transcript or academic record of the qualification required to be equalized, and a copy of the academic record of the transferred hours for each institution separately (where applicable). And the original copy of the letter from the embassy of the country from which the qualification was issued stating that the qualification is valid, with the academic institution’s response attached to it. The certificates issued by a number of countries are excluded from providing this message (click here to view the list of countries. A letter from their embassies is not requested), as the Ministry writes to the competent authorities to obtain the required information.

He is also required to have a legal translation of the certificate if it was issued in a language other than Arabic or English, and a non-Arabic high school equivalency by the Ministry of Education in the country. The equivalency or attestation of the high school diploma issued by private schools within the country by their educational districts, and proof of attendance in the country of study: passport, proof of residence (stamps of entry to and exit from the country of study), or a copy of the first entry into the country.

As for the equivalency of “postgraduate certificates”, the applicant is required to submit a duly certified copy of the certificate whose equivalency is required, the transcript or the academic record of the qualification required to be equalized (where applicable), and the original copy of the letter from the embassy of the country from which the qualification is issued stating that the qualification is valid. Attached is the academic institution’s response. The certificates issued by a number of countries are excluded from providing this message (click here to view the list of countries. A letter from their embassies is not requested), as the Ministry writes to the competent authorities to obtain the required information.

He is also required to submit a legal translation of the certificate if it is issued in a language other than Arabic or English, a copy of the previous certificates of the certificate to be equalized, copies of the study records for the previous certificates, and the original copy of the letter of the embassies of the countries from which the previous qualifications were issued stating the validity of these qualifications, attached to the academic institution’s response . The certificates issued by a number of countries are excluded from providing this message (click here to view the list of countries. A message from their embassies is not requested), as the Ministry writes to the competent authorities to obtain the required information.

The applicant shall also attach a copy of the previous equations obtained by the Ministry of Education, and proof of attendance in the country of study (for those enrolled in the study since 2000): passport, proof of residence (entry and exit stamps from the country of study), or a copy of First entry into the state.



