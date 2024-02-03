During the activities of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival in its seventh edition, the Ministry of Education reviewed the talent management initiative that it recently launched, with the aim of optimal investment in human capital and enhancing the contribution of the Ministry’s employees in achieving the highest levels of job performance, in the interest of developing work mechanisms and enhancing their capabilities. And their talents.

This came during a workshop organized by the Ministry at the Festival Arena in Dubai, during which 13 male and female employees from its various sectors presented an overview of their innovative projects and initiatives, their importance, and their expected impact in moving work forward.

The Director of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Education, Amani Al-Bannai, confirmed that the talent management initiative came to reflect several considerations, the most important of which is the vision that human capital is an essential component of any business organization that seeks to achieve faster rates of growth and development for its employees, and to invest in The innovative, creative and talented employee, who is considered an essential element for the success, development and excellence of the organization, which requires a clear strategy to discover and develop its talented human resources.

She said, “The Ministry has mobilized its efforts and harnessed its capabilities to achieve this goal, by presenting this initiative and encouraging talented employees to present their innovative initiatives that advance the areas of work of their departments and the Ministry,” noting that it is aimed at enhancing the country’s competitiveness and global leadership, and contributes to achieving the vision. The insightful leadership and its directives on the necessity of promoting innovation, in an effort to ensure that the UAE continues its leadership and to be one of the best countries in the world by 2071.

She explained that “there was a tangible response from the employees who took the initiative to apply for this initiative in its first edition, and the number of initiatives presented reached 36 initiatives at the two tracks (leadership and employees), which were evaluated by a committee specialized in managing the gifted, and based on that, the selection was made.” 11 distinctive and inspiring initiatives within the first batch of the initiative for the year 2024.”

Al-Bannai pointed out that the Ministry of Education, represented by the Human Resources Department, was keen for the Talent Management Initiative to emerge in the best possible way, explaining that “the Human Resources Department’s methodology in implementing the initiative is based on sequential steps, starting with preparing and discovering job talents, then training and qualifying them, and then… This means placing them on a career progression path, then promotions, and finally empowering these talents.”