The Ministry of Education has set two proposed timings for the start of the school day in schools when students return to school in the “realistic education” classroom, where the duration of the school day in the first is five and a half hours, and in the second five hours and a quarter of an hour.

In the “recovery plan for the school operations sector for the safe return to schools and the application of hybrid education,” the ministry stated that the first time begins at 7:15 in the morning, and the sixth session ends at 12:45 in the afternoon, and includes two breaks between classes (a break), a period Each of them is 15 minutes, as the first break starts at 9:05 and continues until 9:20, and the second break starts from 10:55 to 11:10, while the second time starts in the first session at 8:30 in the morning, and the school day continues until 1:45 in the afternoon, and it includes two breaks between classes, the first from 10: 5 until 10:20, and the second from 11:55 until 12:10.

The Ministry stated that the class time is 45 minutes for all academic levels, stressing the commitment to the time interval between each two classes, which is five minutes, with the need to adhere to the schedule of the electronic school day coinciding with the schedule of classes within the classes, and to adhere to the number of direct e-learning sessions according to the school stage And the academic track.

The Ministry, in coordination with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, announced that it would allow the gradual return of realistic education to all educational levels in public schools, in the various emirates of the country, starting from February 14th.

The plan included two scenarios for students’ attendance and their return to direct education, the first scenario is the reception of students according to the graduation plan and by 50% from each division, divided by (Group A) and (Group B), provided that each group has two consecutive school days per week within the school Hybrid education is applied interchangeably between the two groups, where students in the school are divided according to class divisions into two parts (real education and distance education) according to the graduation plan, allocating Tuesday for distance education and self-learning for all students, and investing this day in sterilizing the school building.

The study plan is implemented for all kinds of hybrid education, and the shares of materials for teachers are recalculated within the specified quorum, and the classes of activities’ subjects are converted to virtual.

The second scenario is to receive each class in the school, two days a week, with the study plan being modified into hours, dividing the division into two groups at a rate of 50% each, and the quotas are reciprocal between the two groups within the classes, and giving schools flexibility in application in a way that does not violate the precautionary measures.

The Ministry affirmed that ensuring student safety comes in the first place through restructuring the operation of schools while applying preventive and health precautionary measures to confront the outbreak of the Coronavirus, while determining the capacity of classrooms in schools, and clarifying the mechanism for dividing students into groups according to the type of school building to ensure safe resumption, In addition to clarifying the mechanism of managing the educational facility and student movement.

Distance education option

The Ministry of Education affirmed that the option of “remote education” will remain available until the end of the school year, taking into account the importance of coordination between students’ families and school principals, stressing the commitment to apply precautionary measures, take preventive measures and social distancing.

One million and 119 thousand students

The number of students in public and private schools at the state level is one million and 119 thousand male and female students studying in various educational stages, and the number of students in public schools is 281 thousand and 294 male and female students, of whom 128 thousand and 419 are in Abu Dhabi, 29 thousand and 436 in Dubai, and 42 thousand and 608 In Sharjah, 16 thousand and 767 in Ajman, 5609 in Umm Al Quwain, 25 thousand and 143 in Fujairah, and 33 thousand and 312 in Ras Al Khaimah.





