The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) has set next Sunday the deadline for monitoring students ’grades in the second semester by their schools.

In a recent circular issued, I directed directors and principals of public and private education schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, to activate the authority to monitor the grades of the second semester for the current academic year, through three procedures, namely the completion of the monitoring of grades next Sunday, and the review of grades the next day (Monday ), And accreditation of grades on Tuesday.

In a previous circular, the Foundation stated that the evaluation of students during the second semester depends on their performance, indicating that there are no final exams in the second semester for all grades, from the first to the 12th, in groups A and B.

The circular clarified the procedures for evaluating students during the second semester of the current academic year, which depends on students’ performance in formative evaluation, implemented by the teacher, and in accordance with the central directives contained in the curriculum plans, available on the LMS learning platform.

The evaluation includes the implementation of a speaking test in the English language subject for grades four through 12, and its score is calculated for the third semester, and the activation of all educational platforms to implement formative evaluation procedures according to subject and grade.

The circular set the weights of formative evaluation in the second semester of group A subjects for grades one to fourth at 30%, and for grades five to 12 10% is allocated, and for group B subjects 30% is allocated for grades one to four, and 30% for grades 1 Fifth to 12th.





