Dina Juni (Dubai) The Emirates Schools Establishment announced that submitting requests to review grades for twelfth grade students includes only written tests in five subjects, while specifying nine categories that are exempted from the decision to review the end-of-school-year grades for students from third to twelfth grade. The establishment noted that receiving requests to reconsider the estimation of the end-of-semester test grades for a particular subject and verifying their integrity continues until Sunday, July 7. The decision excludes requests to review the formative assessment grade in one or more subjects from Groups A and B, which are reviewed directly by the school administration, requests for promotion after failure, requests to grant another opportunity to take the retest, requests to modify the percentage to join higher education institutions, exempting the student from attending 65% of school days for students in the first cycle, which includes grades one to three, requests to classify students with disabilities after their approval at the end of the school year, requests submitted in other systems and curricula, cases of cheating, and electronic test materials. This opportunity allows the student and the guardian to submit a request to review the end-of-semester exam score according to the criteria and conditions and within a specific period of time directly through the schools and via the IDH platform. The Foundation has assigned school administrations the task of receiving requests to review the scores of students from grades three to eleven. As for twelfth grade students, requests to review written exams only in the subjects of Arabic, English, science, physics, and mathematics are submitted via the IDH electronic link. The Foundation noted that the time period available for submitting requests to review the score continues for three working days, and the response will be within three working days of submitting the request. The Foundation has set the criteria for submitting requests to review the scores, to include requests to review the scores on the final evaluation score estimation decision, with a maximum of three subjects. The application criteria also include four special categories, namely students of determination who are subject to an educational plan “adaptation and adaptation” or who are subject to individual educational plans according to each disability, including chronic diseases, the sick student and the patient’s companion for treatment outside the country or who is receiving treatment within the country, those with medical excuses, and the death of a first-degree relative.