The Commission for Academic Accreditation at the Ministry of Education stated that it had adopted plans to restructure academic programs in universities, which focus on developing and improving outputs, achieving advanced global classifications for a greater number of higher education facilities within the country and meeting the national need for qualified cadres.

The Advisor to the Ministry of Education and Director of the Commission for Academic Accreditation, Dr. Muhammad Yousef Baniyas, told “Emirates Today”: “The plans to restructure the academic programs in universities are being realized at the level of specialized programs,” adding: “We have completed the completion of the university development project at the level.” We are currently working on a project to restructure academic programs and colleges, where the Commission has completed a number of them, namely the four basic medical programs (medicine, pharmacy, dentistry and nursing), engineering in all its branches, education, and law, Administration and commerce.

He continued, “We are currently working on restructuring the Arabic language, Islamic studies, humanities, graduate studies, and general university education courses (first-year courses for students), as well as information technology. In addition, our future plans include the remaining programs that we have not restructured, especially Scientific disciplines (physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics), as we have not yet begun to restructure them.

He stated that the restructuring includes improving the admission requirements, so that the English language, mathematics and scientific subjects are a prerequisite for studying certain academic disciplines, while the Arabic language is a condition for the disciplines taught in it, and from this it is required that the level of the student studying law be high in the Arabic language.

Baniyas added that the restructuring plans include relying on the national test “EmSat”, because it is a standardized test among all state schools with different curricula, which amount to nearly 20 curricula.

He noted that the restructuring plans also include the curriculum, so that it is of depth, that its exams are solid, and that actually measures the level of the student, in addition to the life skills that the university is required to make part of the teaching, as well as practical training so that it is mandatory in all disciplines, with a limit Less than 16 weeks for most specialties and up to 80 weeks for medicine, during the study, according to each specialty.

Regarding professional licensing, Baniyas stressed that universities are required to monitor the performance of graduates after they graduate in the exams to practice the profession, explaining that it is necessary for universities to have advisory committees for each specialization, through which universities communicate with partners and employers.

He stressed that the national accreditation of universities is the basis in all countries of the world, as it makes it an accredited educational institution and gives it a legal character to work in the country, noting that the Ministry of Education, in addition to national accreditation, encourages universities to obtain international accreditation, in order to achieve universality and attract international students. .

He added that the commission requests the university wishing to offer new academic programs to attach with its credentials a study of the labor market, a letter from the employers in the country stating that these agencies need graduates from the new programs to be offered.



