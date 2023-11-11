The Ministry of Education has identified 16 regulations that parents of students and school administrations in public and private schools nationwide are obligated to implement, based on the professional and ethical charter for employees in public education institutions, and Federal Decree Law No. 18 of 2022 regarding private education, to enhance the provision of a safe and comprehensive school environment. For all, which reflects the image of the UAE, and is based on tolerance, coexistence and community cohesion. In the controls that it specified and included in a circular that it recently distributed to school administrations, the Ministry stressed the strengthening of the principles of national identity, instilling positive values ​​among students, raising awareness of the state’s achievements in the field of humanitarian and relief work, consolidating the honorable image of the state and its lofty mission of giving, and extending a helping hand to various countries in various fields. All over the world, with different cultures and races.

The circular included encouraging students to make positive and responsible use of social media, urging their parents to monitor their children’s interaction through them, and informing the school of any activities that require immediate intervention by the school and its administration, in addition to promoting the discourse of coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of others among the nation’s citizens and residents, while staying away completely. About speech that spreads hatred or incites violence or racial discrimination among any components of the school community.

The circular stressed not to carry out any activities inside or outside the classroom that might raise disputes between any components of the school community, and not to engage in topics that carry immoral or extremist concepts and ideas that are inconsistent with the national identity of the state, and to direct parents of students to open the door to dialogue with their children. To promote the concepts of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and respect for all members of society in the UAE, which is characterized by cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity, and tolerance and coexistence among various groups.

The circular included providing safe spaces and clear communication channels for students and the school community, to address any fears or challenges that are monitored or faced, with the necessity of working, coordinating and communicating with educational authorities if necessary, as well as encouraging parents of students to communicate with a social or psychological guidance specialist from the school staff. To discuss any challenges they face with their children. The circular clarified the necessity of not holding any activities to collect donations for any internal or external issues, without obtaining official approvals from the competent authorities in the country, in addition to implementing the circular regarding the commitment of private schools to areas related to national identity in the school environment, and monitoring cases of bullying of various types.

The circular indicated the necessity of emphasizing the importance of school staff adhering to the professional and ethical charter for employees in public education institutions, and applying the school’s approved code of conduct to deal with relevant violations, explaining that in the event of non-compliance with these controls, legal measures will be taken in accordance with applicable legislation.