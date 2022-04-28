The Ministry of Education stressed the need for students to provide a negative PCR test result, not exceeding 96 hours, as a condition for entering the Emirates Standard Exam (EMSAT) hall.

She explained that the student can add the “Emsat” test permit to his page in the Al-Hosn application.

The ministry stated that the test schedule includes four remaining dates for the twelfth grade students to perform, which have been set for the 22nd and 29th of next May, and for the 12th and 26th of next June.

The ministry stated that, based on the ministerial decision issued regarding the collection of test-taking fees for the four basic subjects (Arabic language, English language, physics and mathematics), twelfth grade students were excluded from paying for the test for the first time in three categories, namely the category of citizens, the children of female citizens, and the children of female citizens. The first line of defense of the National Pride card holders (for all subjects in the 12th grade).

On its website, the ministry has detailed the prescribed fees that must be collected to take the test, as it is free for citizen students for the first time, and for non-nationals in the twelfth grade, it is 300 dirhams for the first time, and 100 dirhams for each subject in the repetition.

Regarding the policy of absence during the test, she stated that if the student attaches a document proving his absence for an acceptable excuse, he must submit a request to retake the test to the National and International Testing Department, explaining the reason for the absence in detail, then his request will be reviewed, and he will be informed of the date of the test assigned to him, and in the event If the student fails the test without an acceptable excuse, the fees paid will not be refunded.



