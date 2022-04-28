The Ministry of Education stressed the need for students to provide a negative (PCR) examination result, not exceeding 96 hours, as a condition for entering the EmSAT examination hall.

She explained that the student can add the “Emirates Standard Test Permit” (EmSAT) to his page in the Al-Hosn application, through three steps, first opening the application, moving to the Add Permit page, and examining the “Emirates Standard Test Permit – EmSAT”.

The Ministry of Education reported that the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) schedule includes four remaining dates for twelfth grade students to perform the “EMSAT” test, and it has been set for the 22 and 29 of next May, and on the 12 and 26 of next June.

The Ministry explained that, based on the ministerial decision issued regarding the collection of fees for submitting the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT), for the four basic subjects (Arabic language, English language, physics, and mathematics), only twelfth grade students were excluded from paying the test for the first time in three categories, namely The category of citizens, the children of female citizens, and the sons of the first line of defense who hold a national pride card (for all subjects in the twelfth grade).

The Ministry has detailed on its website the prescribed fees that must be collected to submit the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT), where the test is free for citizen students for the first time, and its fees for non-national students in the twelfth grade are 300 dirhams for the first time, and 100 dirhams for each subject in the repetition. .

She indicated that in the “policy of absence during the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT)”, if the student attaches a document proving his absence for an acceptable excuse, he must submit a request to retake the test to the National and International Testing Department, explaining in it the reason for the absence in detail, and then his request is reviewed, Inform him of the test date allotted to him, and in the event the student is absent from the test without an acceptable excuse, the fees paid will not be refunded.



