Sunday, October 18, the emotion was immense in gatherings in homage to Samuel Paty, professor beheaded after leaving college, Friday, October 16. But some teachers expressed their indignation at the feeling of loneliness in the face of the difficulty of discussing secularism in class: “We must not give in to fear, we must continue to talk about things that annoy in class, especially in moral and civic education. This is how we create citizens who know the picture of the world in which they live“, expresses a professor at the microphone of France Televisions, Sunday, October 18.



National education has acquired tools to help teachers. With in particular the publication of a guide document, thehe last came out at the beginning of October. A hundred pages to respond to cases of students refusing to practice an activity or contesting part of the program. October 13, 2020 at the Sorbonne (Paris), the academic referents of secularism were reunited. They received 935 classroom incident reports in the space of a year. Jerome Dambling is academic referent “Values ​​of the Republic” of Amiens, he explains: “The risk is that, exactly like the question related to conspiracy, it is that at some point it will contaminate the children who are around.“