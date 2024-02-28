The Ministry of Education launched the “Entrepreneurship Challenge” program under the umbrella of the Graduate Fund, with the aim of raising the competence of university students and citizen graduates, and providing them with guidance and tools to become successful entrepreneurs.

The program comes under the umbrella of the “50 Projects” programs and initiatives that aim to achieve a qualitative leap in the development path in the UAE and develop the national economic system.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, said: “We work in the Ministry of Education to nurture, motivate and qualify all Emirati talents and competencies among university students and graduates, and to enhance their competitiveness in all fields.”

He stressed the keenness to support and nurture those with pioneering and innovative ideas so that they are able to translate their creative ideas into successful programs and projects on the ground, thus enhancing the world-class entrepreneurship environment in the country, which has qualified it to maintain advanced ranks globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Index.

Al Falasi added that the launch of the Entrepreneurship Challenge, which is the first program of the Graduate Fund, represents an embodiment of support for those with pioneering and innovative ideas, as the initiative supports the values ​​of innovation and creativity among the country’s young men and women, and encourages them to turn their ambitions into reality.

UAE citizens between the ages of 18 and 35, university students and graduates, can participate in the Entrepreneur Challenge, whether they have entrepreneurial ideas that they aspire to turn into entrepreneurial projects, or they are young entrepreneurs and founders of small and medium-sized companies who are looking to grow their businesses.

The challenge was designed to uncover the brightest aspiring entrepreneurial minds of the country’s citizens, and enable them to transform their entrepreneurial ideas into reality by providing them with the necessary resources to achieve success within a competitive environment. Participants in the Entrepreneurship Challenge will have the opportunity to win prizes worth up to two million dirhams, distributed among 12 male and female winners from… Citizens of the country, in addition to enabling the winners to join advanced business incubator and accelerator programs, and to receive personal guidance and counseling sessions that enable them to manage and develop their businesses efficiently.

The challenge is the first program organized under the umbrella of the Graduate Fund supported by the Ministry of Education, which aims to support entrepreneurship thought in the country and enable future entrepreneurs and current entrepreneurs among the country’s citizens to explore their entrepreneurial potential, create their future, and turn their dreams into reality within the framework of multiple programs and initiatives. .

The Ministry allows student entrepreneurs and young graduates who wish to participate in the challenge by submitting their applications through the official program website until the end of the application period on the first of next May.

On the other hand, statistics recently published by the Ministry of Education on its Ministry of Education website showed that young people represent 38% of the total cadres in the Ministry, and young leaders represent 26% of the total leaders in the Ministry, and 41% of young people hold jobs. Professional and specialized, young people constitute 68.75% of the number of national employees working in education and technology science attachés outside the country.

The Ministry of Education Youth Council focuses on achieving the directions and frameworks entrusted to it in the Youth Empowerment Guide approved by the Federal Youth Foundation, and enhancing the exchange of experiences and partnership between the Council and the authorities concerned with local and international youth.

The Council aims to achieve several goals, most notably focusing on providing an incubating environment for youth creativity within the Ministry, activating their role, and supporting their participation with decision-makers in the Ministry, as well as ensuring effective sharing of resources and effective communication channels between ministries with regard to youth policies and programmes.

The Ministry stressed the importance of developing the leadership skills and capabilities of young people that make them more prepared towards achieving the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, enhancing the importance of empowering and developing youth talents, consolidating values ​​that are appropriate for the Ministry, and developing initiatives and projects related to the interests of youth in the Ministry of Education.

• 2 million dirhams, the financial value of the challenge prizes, distributed among 12 pioneering projects.