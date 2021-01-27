The Ministry of Education has raised the age of admission for students to 4 months, so that the minimum age for completing the approved age for registration is calculated on August 31 instead of December 31.

The decision applies to students of public and private schools that follow the curriculum of the Ministry and French schools, for those who have reached the age of accredited registration on August 31 of the academic year in which they are accepted, starting from the academic year of 2021/2022.

The ministry explained that the minimum age for the next academic year for students of the preparatory year will be three years, so that children born in September 1, 2017 until August 31, 2018 are accepted, while the minimum age for KG1 students will be four years, as students born on September 1, 2016 will be accepted Until August 31, 2017, the minimum age for KG2 in KG2 will be five years, as students born on September 1, 2015 until August 31, 2016 will be admitted, while the minimum age for students in the first grade will be six years, so that students who were born on September 1, 2014 until August 31 are admitted. 2015.

The Ministry indicated that the age of acceptance of students in private schools whose academic year begins in April is calculated, so that those who complete the approved age will be accepted on March 31 of the academic year in which they are admitted, starting from the academic year 2022/2023.

The Ministry stressed that no exceptions will be accepted on the dates specified in the decision, while the case of students coming from outside the country will be studied and registered in state schools based on their fulfillment of the approved acceptance age, pointing out that the dates specified in the decision are applied to the registration of new students without affecting students. Currently enrolled in each class and moving to the next classes.

It is worth noting that the age of admission in kindergartens for the current academic year was set at four years for Kindergarten One, and five years for Kindergarten Two. While the Ministry has set the age of admission to the first grade for the current academic year, for those who completed six years of age and did not exceed eight on December 31, 2020.





