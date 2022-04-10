The Commission for Academic Accreditation in the Ministry of Education revealed that nine universities inside the country are currently under surveillance, preventing them from accepting new students, due to their obtaining a “low confidence” level, and other fundamental violations of academic accreditation standards.

The Advisor to the Ministry of Education and Director of the Academic Accreditation Commission, Dr. Muhammad Youssef Baniyas, told “Emirates Today” that according to the new assessment based on measuring risks, seven universities obtained a high level of confidence, based on the evaluation of higher education institutions and their programs within the country, which depends At the level of trust, the commission conducts it for universities on a regular basis. The seven universities include five national universities, namely Khalifa, Emirates, Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Mohammed bin Rashid for Medicine and Health Sciences, and two international universities in the Emirates, New York Abu Dhabi, and Birmingham Dubai, while 40 University-level (medium confidence).

He added that the evaluation based on measuring risks since its application in the academic year 2019 until the current year, resulted in the closure of 15 universities, of which three universities requested to be closed voluntarily and revoked their licenses, as they were unable to meet the standards and requirements required for evaluation, and 12 universities were closed by the Academic Accreditation Commission due to Significantly poor performance, violation of standards, and low confidence.

Bani Yas indicated that the list of accredited universities was previously evaluated at two levels; “Accredited” and “unaccredited”, and it was not among the criteria for determining weak, medium and good universities, adding that in 2019, the Academic Accreditation Commission made updates to the academic accreditation standards, including the new assessment based on risk measurement to take into account a set of indicators when Evaluation, including international accreditation, international classification, academic programs, adherence to standards, future plans of the university, student support, and having a clear strategy, in addition to financial and administrative matters, disclosure, and governance.

He explained that the evaluation committees evaluate the university comprehensively, through its visit, and grant it a specific degree, according to its commitment to these standards and considerations, especially the criteria for the availability of a clear strategy at the university, strong support for students, international accreditation, and the strength of its programs, and based on the extent of the commitment of the university grants the level of « High, medium or low confidence.

On the effectiveness of the new evaluation system adopted by the Commission since 2019, Baniyas stressed that the new system is being adopted by a number of developed countries, and includes many privileges for universities with high confidence, including that the duration of their licensing is seven years, and the duration of the approval of their programs is seven years, and priority is given to offering Programs are new, and are evaluated in less detail than other universities.

As for universities with low confidence, the duration of their licensing is three years, and the period of accreditation of their programs is three years, and they are prohibited from offering new programs, so that they focus on their current programs, and be followed up by the Commission on a continuous and accurate basis.

He pointed out that the specific privileges of high-trust universities led to an improvement in the performance of a number of universities with “medium confidence” and “low confidence”.

Raising the rating level

The Advisor to the Ministry of Education and Director of the Commission for Academic Accreditation, Dr. Muhammad Yousef Baniyas, stated that the Commission has set a number of foundations and conditions to raise the level of evaluation for universities, including raising the requirements for student admission, adding better outcomes, publishing a greater number of scientific publications, and establishing twinning with International universities, achieving a rise in their global rankings, obtaining international accreditation for their programs, and appointing specialized faculty members.

• The new evaluation system is based on measuring risks, and includes many advantages to improve the level of universities.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

