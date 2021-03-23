The Ministry of Education decided to provide alternative assessment methods for international examinations for students of private schools that apply the British curriculum and the International Baccalaureate curriculum for the academic year 2020/2021.

The Ministry stated that this step reflects the confidence in private international schools to prepare or adopt solid evaluation methodologies that benefit from their long experience in the evaluation procedures adopted in their parent systems, and to build on them in light of changing circumstances or capabilities available to them.





