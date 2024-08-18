Education | Proposal from the Engineers’ Association: Doctoral education for universities of applied sciences

Training|According to the Finnish Engineers’ Association, a working-life-oriented master’s degree would be a stimulus for the business world and a way to achieve the goals set for research and product development.

Union of Engineers suggests that universities of applied sciences could also start training PhDs in Finland.

According to the Swedish Engineers’ Association, a PhD program in the Faculty of Science could meet Finland’s need to increase the amount of investments made in research and product development. According to the union, education carried out in close connection with working life would also improve the productivity and competitiveness of business life.

“This would be the best way to get more researchers and research potential to Finland,” says the director of interest protection of the Engineers’ Association Petteri Oksa.

in AMK doctoral education it’s not about trying to get something out of the universities, says Oksa.

Instead, it would be possible to take advantage of the university of applied sciences system’s close relationship with working life and its understanding also at the doctoral level, says the rector of the university of applied sciences Centria Tapio Huttula. Doctoral education on the university side is tuned in a different way, it seems to have a different DNA, he continues.

“We universities of applied sciences do not want to be small universities,” Huttula states.

“At the same time, our entire education would be made to work equally for both higher education systems,” says Oksa.

Oksa says that after an upper university of applied sciences degree (yamk) it is difficult nowadays to transfer to doctoral programs at universities. There is no open joint application for them, but the students are selected by the professors.

“During the last ten years, there have been 3,600 PhDs in technology and counting. There must have been eight of these Yamk channels,” says Oksa.

Instead, continuing at a familiar university and in the most familiar way of studying would be natural, according to Oksa.

Branch and Huttula believe that there would be interest in the degree. An upper university of applied sciences degree has already proven its need and value.

Oksa says that already 25 percent of all master’s programs take the yamk route every year.

As in the master’s degree, also in the master’s doctoral degree, the main thing would be to realize it in close connection with working life and its needs.

However, the research would be done without compromising the level of scientific research, says Oksa. The purpose would not be to do ordering science for companies either.

In the rest of Europe, various doctoral education models of universities of applied sciences have already been introduced in recent years, with which many Finnish universities of applied sciences cooperate.

Oksa says that although international cooperation is good, it would be wiser for Finland to start its own system and create education for its own needs.

Interest is widely available in the field of universities of applied sciences and also teachers who meet the qualifications of university docents and professors, says Huttula.

First, the new degree should be included in the government program and funding should be found for it, says Oksa.

Huttula believes that companies would like to finance pilot projects for doctoral education.

The Government has set the goal that by 2030 the share of research and development activities in the gross national product would be four percent.

According to Oksa, the current or even accelerated number of researchers at the university is not enough to achieve the goal.

“Where that unused potential is, is the university of applied sciences system.”