The Ministry of Education decided to postpone the date of performing the Emirates Standard Test (EmSAT) for twelfth grade students, which is scheduled to be held the day after tomorrow (Saturday), as a precautionary measure, and in order to preserve the safety of students and workers in the educational field from infection with the “Corona” virus.

The ministry has set February 12 as an alternative date for performing the postponed test sessions, and according to the “EmSAT” sessions schedule, which was published by the ministry on its website, there are 10 dates for the sessions during the second and third semesters, so that the sessions are held on Saturdays of every week, According to specific dates, they are January 15 and 29, February 12 and 26, March 12 and 26, May 21 and 28, and June 11 and 25.

The ministry stated that four test sessions will be held per day, the first starting from eight o’clock until 10:30 in the morning, the second from 11 in the morning until one thirty in the afternoon, the third from two until four thirty in the afternoon, and the fourth from five until seven thirty in the evening.

The ministry stressed the need for students and workers in testing centers at the state level to wear a mask and glove before entering the testing center, and the temperature of each student will be measured while passing in front of the thermal camera, and any student who shows symptoms similar to the symptoms of “Covid-19” is prohibited from entering the hall the test.

The Ministry stressed that it is forbidden to take any family member to the test center, while adhering to the social distance of two meters between the student and anyone else, and the student leaves the test center upon completion of the test, and is not allowed to wait in the center.

She also stressed the need for the student to bring his own calculator in the mathematics and physics test, or to use the calculator in the system, and the center will not provide the machine for the student, as well as the student to reduce the holdings he brings with him, and please be satisfied with the basic holdings.

The ministry stressed that several methods are followed to prevent infection with the “Corona” virus, most notably washing the hands of the student well with soap and water, or rubbing them with an alcohol disinfectant that would kill viruses that may be on his hands, and maintaining a distance of at least one meter (3 feet) between The student and anyone who is coughing or sneezing, covering the nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then dispose of the used tissue immediately, avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth without washing hands, avoid greeting the hand, and only say hello, and not greet With the nose, avoid hugging and kissing, avoid direct contact with animals, take enough rest, and take a large amount of fluids.

The Ministry stated that a negative examination result must be provided to perform the test in the test centers, for a maximum period of 48 hours from the date of performing the nasal swab examination (PCR), provided that the result of the examination is provided through the Al-Hosn application, and in the event of a positive result, two negative results must be provided. Two consecutive times before performing the test.

The Ministry of Education has stated that Emirati students and children of Emirati women must register in the Admission and Registration Department (NAPO) system, as the Emirates Standardized Test (EmSAT) is a requirement for university admission to government higher education institutions in the country.



