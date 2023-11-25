Monday, November 27, 2023
Education | Peter Vesterbacka’s high school project ran aground, and now the gambling millionaire accuses officials of being Russian henchmen – HS found out what happened

November 25, 2023
Entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka wants to bring young people from all over the world to fill rural high schools. Now there is an open dispute between Vesterbacka and the Finnish ministries. HS’s investigation also reveals that families in China have been painted a rosy picture of high school students’ lives in Finland.

Mari Manninen HS, Susanna Reinboth HS, Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

Picture: Petri Rotstén / HS

Supo could investigate the backgrounds of OKM office holders. Russia infiltrated deep into the heart of Finland. Now NATO can talk about these openly. Finland Russia club funding? O.K.M. One OKM CEO is on the Russian payroll. Everyone knows, no one intervenes.

