Minister of Education, Sarah Al Amiri, revealed that government schools are 100% ready to receive students next Monday for the new academic year.

During the press conference organised by the Ministry today at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqaa, Dubai, she announced that the percentage of year-long work has increased to 40%, up from 30%, while the percentage of written exams has become 60%, up from 70%.

Al-Amiri added that schools will receive students for the new academic year next Monday, under the slogan “From Student to Leader.”

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Eng. Mohammed Al-Qassim, stated that the new academic year will witness the opening of 25 schools, distributed over 12 new schools entering the educational field for the first time, and 13 schools that underwent comprehensive maintenance.