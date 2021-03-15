The Ministry of Education announced the opening of registration for the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT) yesterday, for students of the twelfth grade, to take the tests scheduled for it on March 27th in the subjects of “English” and “Arabic”, mathematics and physics.

The ministry stated on “Twitter” that all students will receive a notification to open the door for registration via e-mail and SMS. The exams will be held in 265 accredited centers nationwide in higher education institutions or computer laboratories scattered in schools according to the target group of the test, and it was 30 thousand A male and female student took the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT) in Mathematics and Physics on February 13th.

The Emirates Standard Test “EmSat” is applied to students of the twelfth grade and is a condition for admission to public and private universities, military colleges and national service, in addition to that it is a condition of admission for students applying for scholarships outside the country through government institutions, and an alternative to the TOEFL and IELTS tests inside The state is in a number of universities.

The exam is mandatory for twelfth students, whether Emirati or non-Emirati, and it is applied to all public and private schools that teach the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and the international private curriculum.

The Ministry has set a set of instructions that the student must adhere to, including ensuring that the registration for the tests is completed and that a ticket is obtained for each test according to the day that the student has set to take the test, and that the test ticket is printed before each test, and the instructions on it are read, as well as making sure of the location of the test center and the date. And time.

She stressed the need for the student to make sure that he brings the original copy of the Emirates ID and a paper copy of the exam ticket, and to be at the test center at least 15 minutes before the date of the test, to make sure that he is in the correct test room, and to answer all the test items, and in case he encounters any technical malfunction in His device can inform the official in the examination room immediately, and after completing the test, a text message will be sent to the student with the availability of the test results.





