The Ministry of Education announced the opening of registration for four study tracks within the integrated continuing education system for the academic year 2024-2025, which are: the literacy track, the general academic track, and registration for them continues until Friday, October 25, 2024, and the home study and level determination track, and registration for it continues until Friday, November 15, while registration for the applied track will be opened in two periods: the first from October 1 to 31, and the second from January 6 to 31, 2025.

The Ministry of Education revealed that the literacy track focuses on males and females aged nine years and above who do not have basic language and arithmetic skills, and are not proficient in reading. It accepts anyone who has exceeded the maximum age for admission to public and private education, and it covers grades one to six in two stages: the foundation stage and the supplementary stage.

The admission categories within this track include male and female citizens, children of female citizens, and wives of citizens.

The general academic track targets female citizens, daughters of female citizens, and wives of citizens who wish to complete their studies from grades seven to twelve, and includes supporting female students with live online lessons. As for the home study track, it is a self-education program that benefits male and female citizens and residents who exceed the maximum age for admission to public or private education. It covers the stage from grade seven to grade twelve of the Ministry of Education curricula according to the general track. Students within it can take electronic exams according to the system determined by the Ministry without being bound by attendance and regularity in study.

The applied track offers a vocational education programme for male students wishing to complete their studies in the eleventh grade (level three) and the twelfth grade (level four). It accepts male citizens and children of female citizens who have exceeded the maximum age for admission to public education. It allows students to move from the home-school track to the applied track.

The general procedures for admission to the four tracks of integrated continuing education include submitting a registration application through the Ministry of Education’s website. The ministry indicated that registration is free for three tracks: literacy, the general academic track, and the applied track, while the fees for the home study track have been set at 150 dirhams to be paid according to the approved mechanism.