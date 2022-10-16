Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education announced that the last date for receiving applications for applications in foreign missions for the spring of next year 2023 is next November 4, pointing out that all deficiencies in the application should be completed before the 18th of the same month, while the announcement of the results of admission will be on the 28th of the same month.

The Ministry had opened the registration door on October 4, to continue for a month from the date of the announcement, and then only completed applications for granting scholarships after the date of November 4 will be considered.

Foreign missions target UAE nationals who have graduated from high school for the current year, and who wish to obtain a scholarship for undergraduate programs.

The Ministry has set several conditions for applying for a foreign mission, including that he does not have a full scholarship or scholarship from one of the institutions or scholarship agencies inside or outside the country, that he be of good conduct and behavior according to a certificate from the concerned authorities accredited in the country, and that he has a Direct and unconditional academic acceptance with other requirements, indicating the start and end dates of the study and the total cost of the study.

The Ministry has set conditions that must be taken into account when choosing a higher education institution in the application for admission, which is to be among the top 50 universities in the specialization to be studied according to the lists approved by the Ministry, and to be among the top 200 universities in the specialization and in the general classification according to the lists approved by the Ministry in all Scholarship countries, except for America, Britain and Australia, and excludes Berklee College of Music in the United States of America to study music programs from the classification requirements.

The Ministry requires that the previous qualification be equalized and endorsed by the Ministry, and that it adhere to the required period of study attendance in a manner that does not conflict with the certificate equivalency system, and that it be medically fit according to a certificate from the concerned authorities accredited in the country.

She stressed the importance of the student passing the personal interview, providing a certificate of exemption, postponement or termination from the national service for male students, and signing an acknowledgment of commitment to the Scholarships and Study Aid Law and its implementing regulations and any other relevant declarations determined by the Ministry among the scholarship requirements.