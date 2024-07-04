Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Schools Establishment announced that submitting requests to review grades for twelfth grade students only includes written tests in five academic subjects, while specifying nine categories that are exempted from the decision to review grades at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year for students from third to twelfth grade.

The institution pointed out that receiving requests to review the assessment of the final exam scores for a particular subject and verify their accuracy will continue until Tuesday, July 9.

Formative assessment

The decision excludes requests to review the formative assessment score in one or more subjects from Groups A and B, which are reviewed directly by the school administration, requests for promotion after failure, requests to be granted another opportunity to take the retest, requests to modify the percentage for admission to higher education institutions, exemption from the student’s attendance of 65% of school days for students in the first cycle, which includes grades one to three, requests for the classification of students with disabilities after their approval at the end of the academic year, requests submitted in other systems and curricula, cases of cheating, and electronic test materials.

This opportunity allows the student and the guardian to submit a request to review the end-of-semester exam score according to standards and conditions and within a specific time period, directly through the schools and via the IDH platform.

The Foundation has assigned school administrations the task of receiving grade review requests for students from third to eleventh grade.

As for twelfth grade students, requests for review for written exams only in the subjects of Arabic, English, Science, Physics, and Mathematics are submitted via the IDH electronic link.

Time period

The Foundation pointed out that the time period available for submitting degree review requests lasts for three working days, and the response will be within three working days of submitting the request.

The Foundation has set the criteria and conditions for submitting applications for reviewing grades, so that applications for reviewing grades include the final assessment grade estimation decision, with a maximum of three subjects.

Standards

The criteria for progress include four special categories: students with disabilities who are subject to an “adaptation and adaptation” educational plan or who are subject to individual educational plans according to each disability, including chronic diseases, the sick student and the patient’s companion for treatment outside the country or who is receiving treatment within the country, those with medical excuses, and the death of a first-degree relative.